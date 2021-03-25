EDGEWOOD, Iowa — An area teacher faces an assault charge after allegedly biting the arm of a student.
Anita A. Smith, 49, of Edgewood, faces the charge following an incident on March 16 at Starmont High School, according to a press release from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.
Court documents state that Smith said she was roleplaying when she rolled up the sleeve of the 16-year-old student and bit the student’s forearm.
This act was performed in front of the class and caused the student’s arm to become red and later bruised with upper and lower teeth imprints, documents state.
The release states that the school investigated the incident and turned over its findings to Fayette County authorities for a criminal investigation.
Smith had been placed on administrative leave during the investigation, according to the release.