A multitude of factors, from dropping temperatures to shifts in services, have local homeless shelters thinking carefully about the months to come.
Rick Mihm, executive director of the Dubuque Rescue Mission, said the men’s shelter often sees a jump in requests for service as the weather turns colder.
“Some of the individuals that we see often at this time of the year, they’ve been living out in the woods, at the Mines of Spain … under the 16th Street bridge,” he said. “You can’t do that when it gets to be 28 (degrees) at night, or zero, so they usually show back up.”
However, the shelter is already full nearly every night because the Rescue Mission is operating at about 60% capacity due to COVID-19 precautions. Instead of its typical limit of about 30 men, the shelter can accept 16 to 18.
Furthermore, the Rescue Mission previously utilized overflow space at The Guest House, a seasonal homeless shelter for men at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church operated by Almost Home. The space offered 12 beds, which Mihm said the Rescue Mission used nearly every night in winter.
Now, Almost Home has shifted its focus to men with children and will no longer serve as overflow for the Rescue Mission.
Almost Home Executive Director Gwen Kirchhof said the shelter is currently constructing two apartment units that should open in November. Each can house one man with up to six children.
The shelter, which will now operate year-round, plans to open an additional three units by next June.
Mihm said the shift in services will fill a much-needed gap in the city’s resources for the homeless, as no other facility offers housing for men with children. But it also puts pressure on the Rescue Mission.
In response, he said, the shelter is creating space for a few extra tenants in the basement and hallway and has sent seven men to Hope House, a shelter located in the 1500 block of Locust Street in Dubuque.
“We’ve been able to shuffle and create some little corners to put a person in, and that’s what we’re going to have to do,” he said. “... It won’t be as comfortable, but it’ll be warm.”
In Lancaster, Wis., Kimberly Jacobson is executive director of Family Promise of Grant County, which offers shelter, meals and support services for homeless families with children under 18.
After a “really quiet summer,” Jacobson said calls have increased drastically. Five people are currently staying at the shelter, and she expects the facility will reach its capacity of 12 before winter arrives.
Staff at Almost Home have also seen an increase in requests for coats, hats and other winter gear at Open Closet, the shelter’s collection of free clothes and shoes. On one day alone, 71 pairs of sweatpants were distributed.
“I feel people are preparing more, just because we see the upswing in wanting winter clothes already,” Kirchhof said. “Usually, we are just inundated when it’s the first snowfall … (so) I consider that positive that people are looking ahead.”
Requests have also trended upward at Teresa Shelter, an emergency housing and extended stay facility for women and children operated by Opening Doors in Dubuque. Executive Director Carol Gebhart said staff linked the increase to the end of a federal moratorium on evictions in August.
“Once the moratorium on evictions expired, we knew that we would then start to see more requests for intakes, and that is true,” she said.
Teresa Shelter can accommodate around 30 residents, and the shelter is now close to full, she said. Based on her experience from prior years, the shelter will be busy, but manageable, during the holiday season.
“Holidays are very stressful for a lot of people, and if you’ve got family relationships that are not healthy, the holidays can tip them,” she said. “People need to get out of unhealthy situations, so we see an uptick (in requests for shelter).”
If the Dubuque shelters cannot accept an individual, staff will help that person access the Homeless Hotline, where a regional coordinator can help them find housing. When local shelters are full, Mihm said, this might mean people are sent to another community.
If Family Promise of Grant County is full, staff may refer individuals to other area shelters or help families temporarily stay in a hotel if shelter funds permit.
“We really don’t have a lot of options to refer people,” Jacobson said. “There are times where they don’t qualify for our program, and they can truly struggle to find a place to live.”
As winter approaches, Mihm invited area parishes to consider whether they might be able to open an unused community room for temporary housing.
“We’re a caring community, so we can make this work, but the (Rescue) Mission or Teresa Shelter or (Almost Home), we can’t be the end-all, be-all,” he said. “... We only have so many beds, and when the need is greater than what we have, we have to come up with other solutions.”