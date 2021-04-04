Attorneys for the man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body at Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens have outlined several defenses, all implying he might not have been in his right mind.
Richard L. Forsythe, 21, of Galena, Ill., is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque with first-degree murder. The charge carries a life sentence without parole upon conviction, and Forsythe has pleaded not guilty.
Police said Forsythe killed Jennifer Lopez, 20, of East Dubuque, Ill., stabbing her at least 15 times. Her body was found in the arboretum on Feb. 1. A court-ordered GPS ankle bracelet for Forsythe was found nearby.
Police also said that on the morning of Feb. 1, Forsythe was alone when he crashed a vehicle registered to Lopez in Bureau County, Ill., and that afternoon, he had blood on himself and his clothing when he showed up at the Jo Daviess County, Ill., probation office.
Forsythe responded to a probation officer’s question that the body at the arboretum was “Jennifer.” Forsythe also admitted to being in Dubuque recently and having contact with Lopez.
Authorities with a search warrant found Forsythe in possession of an Illinois driver’s license issued to Lopez.
Court documents recently filed by defense attorneys Susan Hess and Terry Kurt, both of Hammer Law Firm, stated the defense intends to show evidence for several affirmative defenses for Forsythe — intoxication, insanity and/or diminished responsibility and methamphetamine-induced psychosis.
Documents also show that Forsythe underwent a psychological evaluation on March 12.
Forsythe’s attorneys did not respond to requests for comment.