Mike Fleming and Debby Reed stood side by side at Dubuque Driver’s License Station on Tuesday, grasping a piece of black fabric that hung on the wall by the facility’s door.
Together, they pulled away the covering to reveal a plaque emblazoned with the words “Yes for organ donation” and a photo of Mike, a retired Dubuque Senior High School teacher and coach who received a life-saving liver transplant in 2018.
“It looks good,” Debby said. “Think how many people who come in here are going to recognize him from all his years teaching and coaching.”
Heather Butterfield, director of strategic communications for Iowa Donor Network, pointed to a line of text describing Debby’s daughter Erica Reed, whose liver saved Mike’s life after her death.
“There’s Erica,” she said.
Debby nodded as she grabbed Mike’s hand and squeezed it tightly.
The Reed and Fleming families, along with representatives from Iowa Department of Transportation and Iowa Donor Network, gathered Tuesday for the unveiling of the plaque sharing Mike’s story. Butterfield said it is the 12th plaque installed across Iowa in honor of a deceased donor, living donor or recipient from the community in which the plaque is placed.
“Our hope is that the stories on the plaque inspire someone to say ‘Yes’ (to organ donation) when they come here to get their driver’s license,” she said.
Sweet and sassy
Erica, of Eldridge, Iowa, was diagnosed with epilepsy, which caused severe seizures for much of her life and ultimately led to her death. But despite those struggles, Erica brought laughter and love into the lives of her friends and family, including her parents, Debby and Dan, and her sister, Jennifer.
“She could give a hug that would melt your heart, and she would do things like buy a new box of crayons for the doctor because all the crayons in the waiting room were old and broken,” Debby told attendees at Tuesday’s presentation.
Erica also had a sassy side, Debby said. If she knew you were afraid of snakes, she would take extra pictures of the creatures on a trip to the zoo and show them to you with glee when she returned.
“And anyone who stood next to her for a photo would get bunny ears,” Debby said. “She was our beautiful, blue-eyed, sassy girl.”
‘I live it with her’
In June 2018, Mike retired from Senior after 32 years of teaching English and coaching basketball and baseball at the school.
That summer, Mike’s wife, Beth, noticed he wasn’t looking well, and he learned he was having liver problems. His symptoms quickly worsened, and he was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City on Sept. 22, 2018.
There, he struggled to survive as he waited for a liver transplant. By Nov. 7, he had been given a 48-hour window to live when doctors told his family they had found a matching liver — from Erica, whose family was saying goodbye to her in the same hospital.
“Without (Erica), I’m not here. I know that. I think about that every day,” Mike said Tuesday. “ … I live every day knowing that I live it with her.”
The Reeds’ decision to donate Erica’s organs saved four lives, a thought that comforted Debby during the time of grief after her daughter’s death.
“It was as if someone came into this very dark room and lit a candle,” she said.
Making connections
The Reeds wrote a letter to Mike in the spring of 2019, and the families connected and have met several times since. Mike said he has tried to learn all he can about Erica, including her love for zebras and colorful socks.
His favorite connection to Erica, however, involves a confectionery delight.
While in recovery from the liver transplant, few foods sounded appetizing to Mike. But on a trip to the store, a sprinkled doughnut caught his eye. The treat might not have been on his approved diet at the time, but the doughnut “had my name all over it,” he said.
He began stopping for a sprinkled doughnut each day, a resolution that was only strengthened when the Reeds told him that was Erica’s favorite food.
“It was a God thing,” he said. “In her tribute, to this day, I make sure I go and have at least one sprinkled doughnut a day.”
Debby and Mike have spoken about the importance of organ donation across the state, and when Iowa Donor Network officials approached Mike about sharing his experience with a plaque, he didn’t hesitate.
“I’m honored to have my face out here,” Mike said. “Hopefully, people see it, know my story and elect to help someone else live their life (by becoming an organ donor).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.