PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A La Crosse gas and convenience store chain is finalizing plans to open another location in Platteville.

Kwik Trip intends to break ground in March on a new fuel station, convenience store and car wash at the site of a to-be-demolished Mobil gas station at 1840 Ubersox Drive.

The Platteville Common Council recently issued a conditional use permit for the car wash and approved a certified survey map for the parcels.

Once ground is broken, the project should take approximately 120 days to complete, according to Dax Connely, the company’s real estate manager.

Tags

Recommended for you