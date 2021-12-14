Sorry, an error occurred.
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A La Crosse gas and convenience store chain is finalizing plans to open another location in Platteville.
Kwik Trip intends to break ground in March on a new fuel station, convenience store and car wash at the site of a to-be-demolished Mobil gas station at 1840 Ubersox Drive.
The Platteville Common Council recently issued a conditional use permit for the car wash and approved a certified survey map for the parcels.
Once ground is broken, the project should take approximately 120 days to complete, according to Dax Connely, the company’s real estate manager.
