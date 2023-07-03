Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
An article about a jackpot-winning lottery ticket sold in Dubuque County was the most-read story of the past week on TelegraphHerald.com.
Here are the 10 most-read stories on the website from June 26 to Sunday:
1.) Jackpot-winning Iowa Lottery ticket purchased in Dubuque County
2.) Authorities: 1 dead, 3 critically injured in Grant County crash; driver charged with homicide
3.) 7 Hills’ casual fine dining restaurant set to open in Platteville
4.) Biz Buzz: New boutique opens in Dubuque; business offering wellness services opens in Maquoketa; Dubuque vintage clothing business debuts
5.) ‘This is your park:’ New portion of recently renovated Comiskey Park opens
6.) Hazed and confused: Dubuquers deal with drifting smoke; air quality improving this weekend
7.) Authorities: Driver leads deputies on chase; vehicle damages squad car in Dubuque County
8.) Everything you need to know about Dubuque’s fireworks, airshow
9.) New laws take effect in Iowa, Illinois today
10.) DNR, cruise ship operators eye dropping Mississippi River levels ahead of summer season
