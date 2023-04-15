Thirteen local businesses were honored as Best Places to Work in a recognition event this week put on by TH Media and the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce.
More than 170 people attended the awards dinner Thursday night at Diamond Jo Casino.
To ensure accurate, unbiased results, TH Media and the Chamber selected Workforce Research Group to be the workplace research partner for the program. Workforce Research Group utilized both an employer survey and employee feedback surveys to identify the winners with 20% of the evaluation based on what employers are doing for their employees, and 80% coming from the employee feedback survey. Workforce Research Group used an 80-question survey to gauge employee experience in each organization. Employee engagement or what they refer to as “core employee experience” was 96% for this group of winners. The national average is about 35%.
Companies were divided into two categories based on number of employees, and first, second and third place honors were awarded.
Best Places to Work in Dubuque for 2023 winners are:
50 or more employees
1st place -- Tucker Freight Lines
2nd place -- Kunkel & Associates, Inc.
3rd place -- Honkamp, P.C.
Lime Rock Springs/Pepsi Dubuque
Dubuque Bank & Trust
Goodwill Industries of Northeast Iowa, Inc.
Origin Design
50 employees or fewer
1st place -- MedOne Pharmacy Benefit Solutions
2nd place -- East Central Intergovernmental Association (ECIA)
