GALENA, Ill. -- A Galena art gallery was awarded $1,000 as part of a business proposal competition.
NW Illinois Economic Development recently named Riverbend Gallery in Galena the winner of its fourth annual Seed Money Competition. Four companies participated in the event, with each one proposing a business idea in hopes of securing funding.
David Schmit, program coordinator for NW Illinois Economic Development, said Riverbend Gallery proposed creating software that would allow customers to virtually view one of the gallery’s paintings in their home prior to purchase.
The owners of Riverbend Gallery also announced their intention to donate half of the prize money to The Workshop in Galena in order to support the nonprofit organization’s new food delivery program.