The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Brandon P. Birch, 35, of 2060 Whittier St.,
No. 5, was arrested at 7:57 p.m. Tuesday at his residence on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of psychedelic mushrooms, unlawful possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a no-contact order.
Naomi C. Olin, 25, of 506 Central Ave., No. 3, was arrested at 4:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Jackson Street on warrants charging second-degree robbery and possession of meth.
Latron D. Kimbrough, 21, no permanent address, was arrested at 2:56 p.m. Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging voluntary absence from custody. Court documents state that Kimbrough did not return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on July 22, 2019.
Kiamirrion K. Howze, 21, of 815 Rose St.,
No. 4, was arrested at 2:06 p.m. Tuesday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Howze assaulted Rosa S. Nunez, 20, of the same address.
Cory M. Wilson, 24, of 583 Arlington St., No. 3, was arrested at 12:02 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Iowa Street on a warrant charging assault with injury. Court documents state that Wilson assaulted Edward W. Moon, 32, no permanent address, on July 2 in the 1800 block of White Street.
Joy J. Bailey-Carter, 67, of 2006 Humboldt St., reported the theft of $500 between noon Saturday and 10:10 p.m. Monday from her residence.
Kathy K. Koecke, 63, of 2636 Tina Ridge, reported a burglary resulting in $1,000 worth of criminal damage done to a window at about 1:15 p.m. Monday at 1935 Shelby St.
City of Dubuque reported $750 worth of criminal damage done at Flora Park, 2635 Pennsylvania Ave., between 12:15 and 8:15 a.m. Friday.
Douglas R. Harkey, 51, of 705 Ries St., reported a forgery case resulting in the loss of $2,000 between July 19 and 22 at his residence.