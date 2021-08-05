The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Brandon P. Birch, 35, of 2060 Whittier St.,
  • No. 5, was arrested at 7:57 p.m. Tuesday at his residence on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of psychedelic mushrooms, unlawful possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a no-contact order.
  • Naomi C. Olin, 25, of 506 Central Ave., No. 3, was arrested at 4:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Jackson Street on warrants charging second-degree robbery and possession of meth.
  • Latron D. Kimbrough, 21, no permanent address, was arrested at 2:56 p.m. Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging voluntary absence from custody. Court documents state that Kimbrough did not return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on July 22, 2019.
  • Kiamirrion K. Howze, 21, of 815 Rose St.,
  • No. 4, was arrested at 2:06 p.m. Tuesday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Howze assaulted Rosa S. Nunez, 20, of the same address.
  • Cory M. Wilson, 24, of 583 Arlington St., No. 3, was arrested at 12:02 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Iowa Street on a warrant charging assault with injury. Court documents state that Wilson assaulted Edward W. Moon, 32, no permanent address, on July 2 in the 1800 block of White Street.
  • Joy J. Bailey-Carter, 67, of 2006 Humboldt St., reported the theft of $500 between noon Saturday and 10:10 p.m. Monday from her residence.
  • Kathy K. Koecke, 63, of 2636 Tina Ridge, reported a burglary resulting in $1,000 worth of criminal damage done to a window at about 1:15 p.m. Monday at 1935 Shelby St.
  • City of Dubuque reported $750 worth of criminal damage done at Flora Park, 2635 Pennsylvania Ave., between 12:15 and 8:15 a.m. Friday.
  • Douglas R. Harkey, 51, of 705 Ries St., reported a forgery case resulting in the loss of $2,000 between July 19 and 22 at his residence.

