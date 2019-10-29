PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A traveler checking in at Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Platteville will find a sleek, modern room that is largely free of paper.
Along with the removal of printed directories, the franchise owner, Intercontinental Hotel Group, has lifted the provision of Bibles as a brand standard.
During a recent quality inspection, General Manager Julie Klein was asked to remove them. Now, the hotel keeps Bibles — which patrons occasionally request — at the front desk.
“Hotels are trying to reach every kind of traveler,” Klein said. “I get it that the world is a different place right now.”
The change is part of a growing trend among large chains.
STR, a hospitality analytics company, found that, of more than 2,600 surveyed hotels, the number that provided religious material in rooms declined from 95% in 2006 to 79% in 2016, according to the most recent figures available.
Companies such as Marriott International decided to forgo the provision of Bibles in several of its brands, citing a desire to appeal to millennial travelers.
The demographic represents the largest share of the religiously unaffiliated population, which is increasing across all age groups, according to Pew Research Center.
In 2019, 65% of American adults described themselves as Christians, a decline of 12 percentage points since 2009. Meanwhile, religiously unaffiliated people increased from 17% to 26% over the same period.
“When you go into the room and there automatically is a Bible there, the assumption is you either are a Christian already and can’t live without the Bible, or you need to be proselytized and you should become a Christian,” said Annie Laurie Gaylor, co-president of Freedom From Religion Foundation.
The nonprofit organization, based in Madison, Wis., promotes the separation of church and state. It has written to major hotel chains, requesting that Bibles be removed from rooms. It has succeeded in having them removed from hotels operated by public universities, including Iowa State University and University of Wisconsin in Madison.
“It’s not a very hospitable action by the hospitality industry,” Gaylor said.
But several hotels in the tri-state region, including Hotel Julien Dubuque, Days Inn-Dubuque and Stoney Creek Inn in Galena, Ill., have maintained the practice.
“In 30-plus years in the industry, I’ve never had one concern mentioned from a guest saying, ‘Please have this removed from my room,’” said Dwight Hopfauf, general manager at Hotel Julien.
The establishments reported encountering defacement of Bibles, but the occurrence is rare, managers said.
The hotels receive Bibles from The Gideons International, an organization with Boscobel, Wis., roots, which distributes more than 80 million Scriptures annually to jails, hotels, hospitals and schools abroad.
Sam Siple, chief program advancement officer, observes no problems with offering in-room Bibles.
“It’s there as an option,” he said. “If you don’t want to read it, then don’t pick it up.”
The Rev. Lillian Daniel, pastor at First Congregational Church United Church of Christ in Dubuque, also does not view the placement of Bibles in hotel rooms as inherently offensive.
“But I can also imagine, there are a lot of people who have been wounded by the church, and for them, that could be something they don’t really want to see in their hotel room,” she said. “A hotel room is created to be appealing to the widest variety of people, so why would you put something in there that might cause people to get upset?”