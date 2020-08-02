Carver Schilling’s feet occasionally missed the pedals — his feet instead stomped at air — but he concentrated, responded to encouragement from his dad, and succeeded in propelling a toy tractor as far as he could along the course.
“It’s his first time doing it,” Josh Schilling said of his 3-year-old son’s participation in the pedal pull event Sunday at the Dubuque County Fair.
Modified by health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic, the fair still offered an opportunity for families to enjoy some summer fun.
“It’s been real fun out here,” said Josh Schilling, of Dubuque.
Sunday’s final day of the fair included kids’ games, including the pedal pull and a frog-jumping contest.
Wearing an oversized ball cap, and concentrating as she furiously pedaled, Athena Arensdorf enjoyed herself riding the toy tractor pulling a sled carrying 10 pounds.
“I want to do it again,” the 3-year-old Dubuquer said.
Kai Rackers received hearty encouragement from his grandfather, Pat Nordhues, of Asbury, Iowa. Rackers, 4, of Dubuque, is no stranger to riding toy tractors.
“We have one at a campground and he gets to ride it around,” Nordhues said. “We thought we’d come out here and give it a try.”
The pedal pull drew 29 participating kids, including 6-year-old Hailee Coates, of Peosta.
“It was really fun,” she said.
Her dad, Ryan Coates, said his family enjoyed the fair.
“It’s excellent to spend time with family and it’s great seeing the kids having fun,” he said.
The fair drew 3,531 people Saturday, following daily attendance of 1,920 Thursday and 3,251 Friday, according to fairgrounds General Manager Kevin Kotz.
“We had the biggest turnout we’ve ever had for the trucks,” Kotz said of Saturday night’s East Central Iowa Pullers Association truck and tractor pull event, which drew 187 participants.
Kotz credited that turnout in part to a lack of competitions due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“A lot of them have been canceled around the area — there isn’t that much going on and people wanted to compete, and the weather (Saturday at the fair) was just perfect,” he said.
Kotz said he was satisfied with fair attendance during an unusual year — the annual event was truncated by two days, there were no carnival rides and grandstand concerts were canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
“I think we did pretty well,” he said. “We wanted everybody to know, if they weren’t feeling well, to stay home and if they were concerned to stay home, but if they wanted to come out we offered them a place to do it. We have plenty of room. Everybody has been social distancing for the outside events and I think that helped out. Our attendance has been down from a year ago, but that’s to be expected.”