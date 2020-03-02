Deere & Co. has announced a leadership change.
Samuel R. Allen is retiring from his current position as chairman of the company’s board of directors, according to a press release. Allen will retire May 1.
John C. May, the company’s CEO, has been elected by the board to replace Allen.
Allen has been board chairman since 2010 and previously served as the company's CEO from 2009 to 2019. May was named CEO in November 2019.
Allen joined Deere as an industrial engineer in 1975 after graduating from Purdue University. In 2001, Allen joined the company’s senior management team as senior vice president for human resources and industrial relations. Two years later, he was named president of financial services, power systems, and human resources.
Allen became president of Deere’s construction and forestry and power systems businesses in 2005. He was elected president and chief operating officer and a member of the board of directors in June 2009.