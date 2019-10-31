The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Makoba C. Kinley, 43, of 576 Central Ave., No. 2, was arrested at 1:56 a.m. Wednesday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that Kinley assaulted Tonica D. Davis, 43, of the same address.
- Kimberly C. Kennedy, 24, of 565 Greenwood Court, was arrested at 7:29 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Central Avenue on charges of unlawful possession of prescription drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating while intoxicated, driving while revoked and providing false identification information. A passenger in Kennedy’s vehicle, Andrew M. Stewart, 26, of East Dubuque, Ill., was arrested at the same time on charges of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Jayden A. Gilbert, 21, of 3290 Hillcrest Road, No. 8, was arrested at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that Gilbert assaulted Reilly M. Harris, 20, of the same address.