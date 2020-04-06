PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — As temperatures warm, road construction season is underway in southwest Wisconsin.
Motorists will see some municipal streets blocked off to through traffic and single-lane flagged operations on several county roads, but the timing of several projects remains uncertain in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Things are up in the air,” said Grant County Highway Commissioner Dave Lambert.
The City of Platteville will undertake two major street projects, beginning with the reconstruction of Market Street between Chestnut and Hickory streets, said Howard Crofoot, public works director.
New water mains, sanitary sewer and storm sewer lines, curbs, gutters and sidewalks will be installed.
The road will be closed to through traffic through the end of August, but due to the closure of the University of Wisconsin- Platteville, the project is kicking off sooner than planned, Crofoot said.
“Since most of the places are rental properties and I’m not sure how many of the tenants are there, I’m not sure there will be a whole lot of people … impacted,” he said.
A single block of Irene Street west of Bradford Street will be reconstructed, as will Bradford Street between Irene and Main streets. The roads also will be closed to through traffic.
After the majority of work was completed in 2019, the reconstruction of U.S. 61 in Lancaster will resume April 13 and conclude by mid-May, subject to weather, according to Project Engineer Jay Adams.
Remaining tasks include sidewalk installation, landscaping, pavement marking and concrete repair between Linden and City Limits streets.
Madison Street will be closed to through traffic, which will be rerouted to U.S. 129. Although City Limits street and Old Grant County K will remain open, motorists will not be able to access North Madison Street, he said.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation also is overseeing the replacement of the concrete overlay on the deck of the westernmost U.S. 18 bridge crossing over the Mississippi River, west of Prairie du Chien.
The bridge remains open to one lane of traffic, controlled by signals. Completion is expected in the early fall, according to Michael Bie, southwest region communications manager.
Lafayette County Highway Commissioner Tom Jean said about 9 ½ miles of Lafayette County G will be resurfaced between Belmont and Calamine, but will remain open to single-lane traffic under flagging operations.
The project is expected to begin May 1 and take two weeks to complete.
In June, a full reconstruction of a half-mile portion of Lafayette County G west of Argyle will be undertaken to straighten a section of roadway. It will be impassible to traffic, but no detour route will be established.
Lambert said he is uncertain when two Grant County road projects will begin, as they depend on the availability of materials.
Grant County K from Lancaster north to Mount Ida will be paved, he said.
Additionally, east of Boscobel, the roadway of Grant County M between Grant County G and Grant County T will be pulverized and repaved.