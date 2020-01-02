PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A wandering dog traveled 90 miles through the tri-state area during the Christmas period 30 years ago, arriving tired and hungry at a farm near Platteville.
IF DOGS COULD TALK, THIS ONE WOULD HAVE QUITE A TALE TO TELL
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — If Jesse could talk, he might tell tales of an adventure that would rival any of Lassie’s journeys.
The 9-year-old English setter traveled from Martelle, Iowa, to Platteville in about five days — a 90-mile trip as the crow flies.
The black-and-white dog is now home with his owners, the Kirk Wright family, in Masontown, Pa. That might have been where he was heading when he left rural Martelle and walked northeast to the rural Platteville farm of Jeff Bevans.
The members of Wright family — including wife Debby and daughters Jennifer, 8, and Erin, 5 — were visiting Debby’s parents, Dale and Viola Johnson, at their farm near Martelle, about 60 miles southwest of Dubuque.
On Christmas morning, while the family was opening presents, Jesse wandered away.
“After about a half an hour, we began looking for him,” Wright said.
Worried that the dog had been lost or stolen, the Wrights began tracing Jesse’s paw prints in the fresh snow.
“We lost the trail when he got to the street,” Wright said. “We spent the rest of the day hunting him and had reports from area farmers who said they had spotted him heading north.”
Some details of the journey only Jesse knows — the route he took, the way he crossed the icy Mississippi River, the people who might have fed and sheltered him on the way.
This much is known: The journey ended at the Bevans farm.
Jeff Bevans found Jesse on Saturday near his home.
“He was just lying along the road, and he followed me in the driveway,” Bevans said. “He was tired and hungry and had bloodshot eyes.”
Bevans checked Jesse’s collar and tags and found Wright’s name and address. It took Bevans a couple of days to contact the Wright family by telephone.
The dog stayed with the Bevans family five days.
Wright and his brother, Bruce, drove all night Tuesday from Masontown to Platteville — 800 miles — to reclaim Jesse.
It was a happy ending for those in the Wright family, who had left Martelle on Sunday feeling “very down” because they had not found Jesse.
“We tried to keep our hopes up,” Wright said. “We first got Jesse as a puppy nine years ago. He was the first dog I ever had.”
Of all the places Jesse could have ended up, Wright said, the Bevans family was the best.
He offered Bevans a $50 reward, but Bevans declined.
“I was just glad to see him get the dog back,” Bevans said.
“If I were in his shoes, I’d want the same treatment.”