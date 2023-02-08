A man was fatally shot early Tuesday in Dubuque, but police have released few details about the incident.
Officers responded at about 12:45 a.m. to the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue for a report of gunshots, according to a press release.
Those officers found a 31-year-old man outside with “several” gunshot wounds, according to Lt. Brendan Welsh. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries. Police have not yet released his name, as they work to notify his family.
Recommended for you
No arrests have been reported.
“The investigators are really still trying to piece it all together,” said Welsh, who offered few other details, though he noted that no damage was reported in relation to the shooting.
Welsh wrote in an email Tuesday afternoon that the investigation was “very active and rapidly unfolding.” He said police activity on West Fifth Street in the afternoon was related to the investigation as officials tracked down witnesses and followed up on leads.
“There are no other details that can be released at this point, with our top priority being the integrity of the investigation,” Welsh wrote.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call police at 563-589-4415. Individuals also can call Crime Stoppers at 563-588-0714 and can qualify for a monetary award for information leading to an arrest. Anonymous tips also can be submitted at cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD.
Since 2019, there have been three prior fatal shootings of one person by another in Dubuque.
Prior to today, the most recent such shooting was on June 4 in the 1900 block of Central Avenue. Keywani D. Evans, 31, of Freeport, Ill., allegedly murdered Taiwon M. Jackson Jr., 20, of Dubuque.
Evans is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon. He has pleaded not guilty.
On July 17, 2021, Robert Q. Powell-Moore, 18, of Dubuque, was fatally shot in the chest during an altercation with Jaquez B.L. Pease, now 17, and a then-14-year-old girl in an alley in the 1400 block of Central Avenue. After pleading guilty to a charge of reckless use of a firearm, Pease’s case was moved back to juvenile court.
On July 2, 2020, Curtis R. Smothers Jr., 25, of Dubuque, was fatally shot on Loras Boulevard by Deonte WB Ellison, 28. Ellison was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter during a 2021 trial and was sentenced to 10 years in prison on that charge, as well as an additional five years after pleading guilty to a related charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.
Sandi Plumley, president of the Point Neighborhood Association, which covers an area that includes the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue, said she was not familiar with the details of the latest shooting, but that people using guns during disputes has created similar types of cases in the past.
“It’s that kind of thing that’s really not acceptable,” she said of the violence.
However, she said these types of incidents often give people the wrong impression about the neighborhood.
“We’re already told that we’re living in the ‘hood’ and ‘Why aren’t you moving out of the ‘hood?’” Plumley said. “But we don’t want to move. I don’t think Dubuque has a ‘hood.’ Yes, some areas are rougher than others, but in our area, it doesn’t really affect people too much. It does not happen often up here, and I hope and pray it never does.”