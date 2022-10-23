ANDREW, Iowa — A Jackson County principal has reached a settlement following accusations he sexually harassed staff and dissuaded employees from reporting suspected child abuse.
Andrew Community School District Principal Brandon Kirchhoff received a deferred license suspension for a minimum of six months, according to recently released documents from the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners. A deferred suspension means he will retain his license as long as he meets all requirements outlined in the settlement agreement.
Kirchhoff declined to comment on the matter, and Andrew School District Superintendent Chris Fee could not be reached Thursday or Friday for comment.
A complaint was filed against Kirchhoff Aug. 6, 2021, on accusations he sexually harassed staff in front of students, discouraged staff from reporting suspected child abuse in violation of mandatory reporting laws and used “derogatory name calling” toward students.
The state board held a hearing on the matter in January, and the settlement was announced last week. No criminal charges have been filed, and Kirchhoff is still employed as the district principal.
Under the terms of the settlement, Kirchhoff must attend at least 15 in-person hours of ethics instruction for educators and complete a course in recognizing and reporting child abuse. He also must agree to undergo a mental health evaluation to determine his ability to establish and maintain appropriate workplace boundaries and complete subsequent mental health counseling as recommended.
He has already completed a workplace sexual harassment awareness course, according to board documents.
If Kirchhoff fails to complete any of the settlement requirements within a “reasonable time” or there is a finding of a new sexual harassment violation, his license will be revoked immediately.