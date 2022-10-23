ANDREW, Iowa — A Jackson County principal has reached a settlement following accusations he sexually harassed staff and dissuaded employees from reporting suspected child abuse.

Andrew Community School District Principal Brandon Kirchhoff received a deferred license suspension for a minimum of six months, according to recently released documents from the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners. A deferred suspension means he will retain his license as long as he meets all requirements outlined in the settlement agreement.

