Cuba City residents are asked to take a new community survey and attend upcoming workshops.
The feedback from those will be considered as city officials work through a monthslong process to update the municipality’s comprehensive plan, according to a press release.
People can take the survey through Nov. 30 by visiting www.bit.ly/2qj1Vq5.
Public workshops also will be held at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 11 and Jan. 29 at the Cuba City Fire & Rescue building, 1013 S. Main St.
At the first workshop, participants will be asked to brainstorm ideas for the city’s future. At the second, they will provide feedback concerning the plan’s progress.
Those who attend both workshops will have a chance to win an Apple iPad.
For more information, call 608-744-2152 or email CC2040@redevelopment-resources.com.