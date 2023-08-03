Area climate experts say local rainfall last week, paired with unusual temperature fluctuations, helped avert what could have been severe impacts from last week’s heat wave.
Overall, summer conditions in the area have been both hotter and drier than normal, which follows national and worldwide trends.
Emergency management and agriculture officials had begun to grow concerned with the heat wave and dry spell that had plagued the tri-state area for months throughout late spring and early summer. But, they and Assistant Wisconsin State Climatologist Edward Hopkins told the Telegraph Herald on Wednesday that the recent rain helped things, at least for a while.
“There’s a possibility that there could be an improvement enough to go from a D-3 to a D-2 drought,” Hopkins said of southwest Wisconsin and eastern Iowa. “There were indications that, even though there was some severe weather associated with it, it was a $1 million rain.”
Rain that fell Friday and Saturday dropped between 1.9 and 2.5 inches on Dubuque County and surrounding areas, according to National Weather Service data.
That, according to Hopkins, followed a summer marked by “really low” precipitation levels.
“In some areas around the lower Wisconsin River Valley, down through Crawford County, has been between 25% and 50% (of normal levels),” he said. “Eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois has been around 50% to 75% of normal precipitation.
Hopkins said low water levels and high temperatures are connected.
“You have streamflows ... much below average in streams of southwest Wisconsin, which flow into the Mississippi River,” Hopkins said. “That (drought) affects the soil moisture, but that also affects the temperature. They’re all related, in a way.”
Last week’s heat wave peaked when many area residents were attending county fairs and other seasonal outdoor events. Numerous heat exhaustion cases were reported from those events, emergency personnel said, and preparations made by residents and communities ahead of the heat wave were pivotal in assuring there weren’t more.
Dubuque County Emergency Management Director Tom Berger said Wednesday that no notable increase in heat-related emergencies had been reported.
“There was a little uptick in some of the ambulance calls for heat exhaustion, but nothing that needed significantly more resources to respond to,” he said. “Cooling shelters were set up during the daytime hours, which helps.”
The data of this summer’s heat signature in the tri-state area, though, tells a more complicated story than that of just a few hot days last week, according to Hopkins.
“If we look at the average temperature for the last 90 days, for a month or so Wisconsin and some (Iowa) counties, like Dubuque and Clayton counties, they were close to the 30-year average. So that sounds OK, right?” he said. “But, if you look at the afternoon high temperatures, those were fairly warm — about three or four degrees Fahrenheit above normal.”
Hopkins said that sunny weather also contributed to lower-than-normal nighttime temperatures.
For the agriculture sector, the hot and dry weather has been hard to handle. According to Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, ahead of the rain, statewide corn conditions had dropped to 59% good or excellent. Soybean conditions had fallen to 55% good or excellent.
In eastern Iowa, though, field agronomist Josh Michel said crops were in better shape than the statewide average, adding that the few good, recent rains in the area helped.
“Most of northeast and eastern Iowa is in a drought still — it’s been sitting there for most of the summer,” he said. “Thankfully, we have been getting some timely rains here in the last few weeks.”
Those rains have come when corn and soybeans are in their reproductive stages, which Michel said was a crucial time for them.
“They are really going through a lot of soil moisture at this point,” he said. “We definitely had some heat stress with a lot of those plants. I will say in my travels, the comment I’ve been hearing is ‘Crops look better than expected,’ considering the dry weather we have had.”
Michel credited much of that resilience to advances in seed genetics and technology along with the use of cover crops and other regenerative ag practices, which help with soil retention
But Michel said those timely rains would need to keep coming to carry crops to a successful harvest.
Iowa State Climatologist Justin Glisan said in an email Wednesday that he was optimistic for cooler and wetter conditions into mid-August.
Outlooks project fluctuating temperatures and precipitation.
“There’s no clear-cut signal when they run their forecast models,” Hopkins said. “So there’s a reasonably good chance it could be closer to average temperatures for the next three months.”