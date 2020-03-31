The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County
Sheriff’s departments reported:
Blanch Lumpkins, 28, of 568 1/2
- W. Locust St., was arrested at about 11:20 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Locust Street on a charge of second-degree burglary and warrants charging domestic assault with strangulation, domestic assault with injury, child endangerment and contempt of court.
- Sherry L. Olson, 49, of 324 Kaufmann Ave., No. 1, was arrested at about 7:55 p.m. Sunday in Dyersville, Iowa, on a charge of first-degree harassment.
- Chase S. Strub, 34, of 2092 Bald Eagle Drive, was arrested at 12:01 a.m. Sunday in the area of Stellar Eagle Drive and Harpy Eagle Court on a charge of third-offense operating while intoxicated and a warrant charging fourth-degree theft.
- Romeo R.R. Patrick, 18, of 2489 Hempstead St., was arrested at about 11:20 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of West Locust Street on a charge of possession of marijuana and a warrant charging third-degree burglary.