PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Scored by the sounds of marching bands and cheering crowds, the University of Wisconsin-Platteville celebrated homecoming Saturday.
Before the parade, Pioneers fans and community members lined the streets. The university’s COVID-19 Operational Team was near the front of the procession, serving as grand marshals. They were piled into a wooden trailer and pulled by a big, red tractor.
Behind them, marching bands, athletic teams, clubs and organizations followed down Main Street.
“I love the bands,” parade attendee Kathy Iselin said.
She and her husband, Wally Iselin, have been to many homecoming parades over the years. Both worked at the university — Wally Iselin as a wrestling and football coach and Kathy Iselin as director of the school’s Children’s Center.
“You gather with people you don’t often see,” she said.
Now retired, they come to as many parades as they can, she said.
“It’s fun to see the little kids excited about it and everyone clapping,” Kathy Iselin said. “It says a lot about the community that they support something like this.”
Based on the level of cheers, the marching bands were among the most popular participants in the parade. Along with the UW-Platteville Marching Pioneers, marching bands from local high schools and middle schools performed.
Saturday’s parade was seventh-grader Grey Brewer’s third parade. Grey plays clarinet for the Cuba City Middle School band.
After he finished marching, Grey and his family stuck around to watch the rest of the parade.
“It’s pretty cool,” Grey said.
The Mitchell family was delighted to come across the parade. New to Platteville, the family didn’t know about the event until they heard the music, Amber and Jordan Mitchell said.
Children Jordan, Za’Miya and Zyerah Mitchell got to see the tractors and collect candy.
“They had fun,” Amber Mitchell said as the end of the parade disappeared down the street.
It was also the first homecoming parade for a group of men in orange standing down the street, who reconvened for homecoming this weekend in Platteville, where they studied decades ago when the school was known as Wisconsin State University-Platteville.
The buddies had a good reason — they were all members of the cross country team.
“This is the very first homecoming parade I’ve ever seen,” alumnus Pat Stemper said after the parade. “We were always running!”
In 1970, the team won the Wisconsin State University College cross country championship, alumnus Gary Yanke said.
The 1970 cross country team planned to reunite last year, but had to postpone along with the rest of campus when the university switched to a virtual homecoming due to the pandemic.
The cross country team was to be honored at Saturday’s football game against University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
“We got together as a group yesterday and we’re going to the game today,” Yanke said.
This year’s in-person festivities were paired with a handful of virtual offerings, such as a student social media contest, a livestreamed alumni awards ceremony and a virtual homecoming kick-off hosted by Chancellor Dennis J. Shields.
The homecoming celebrations are a boon each year for local businesses, Platteville Regional Chamber executive director Wayne Wodarz agreed.
Being able to return after a year without the parade was exciting, he said.
“I know our lodging properties are all full,” Wodarz said. “It appeared last night when I drove down the main drag that the restaurants were full.”
In addition to the parade, the university also hosted fireworks at the Platte Mound M on Saturday night.