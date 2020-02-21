The parent company of Dubuque’s Diamond Jo Casino on Thursday reported a 37% increase in net income in 2019 compared to the prior year.
Boyd Gaming Corp. reported $157.6 million in net income last year, a substantial increase over 2018’s $115 million.
Related, the company reported revenues of $3.33 billion last year, compared to $2.63 billion in 2018.
The company noted in a press release that the large increase was driven in part by a full year of results from six properties acquired from June to October 2018.
The growth also was connected to the opening of FanDuel Sportsbooks at Boyd Gaming properties in Pennsylvania, Indiana and Iowa, including at Diamond Jo, the company stated. Boyd Gaming President and CEO Keith Smith said in the release that the sportsbooks “helped attract new customers to our properties.”
State data shows that Diamond Jo raked in $70.9 million in revenue last year, compared with $69.3 million during the prior year.