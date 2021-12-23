One of Dubuque’s warmest autumns in the past 83 years gave a boost to local tourism and helped crews complete patching projects on city streets, but the mild temperatures also fueled an unprecedented night of severe December weather.
“It’s remarkable to see how warm fall has been,” said Justin Glisan, state climatologist with Iowa Department of Agriculture & Land Stewardship.
Glisan reviewed Dubuque’s September, October and November temperatures recorded at Lock and Dam No. 11 since 1938, determining that fall 2021 was Dubuque’s 15th-warmest on record.
“The average temperature was 54.4 degrees. That’s 3 degrees above average,” he said.
Dubuque’s warmest September-October-November span occurred in 1963, with an average temperature of 57.5, Glisan said.
The mild temperatures have extended into December in Dubuque. The city’s average temperature so far, 33.4 degrees, is 7.3 degrees above normal, according to the National Weather Service. The month’s average high temperature is 41.5 degrees, and 10 of the first 22 days of the month had high daily temperatures of 40 degrees or higher, including the record-setting 69 degrees on Dec. 15. The mild fall weather provided a boost to local tourism.
“Mother Nature really rocked it,” said Keith Rahe, president and CEO of Travel Dubuque. “This weather had an incredibly positive impact on local tourism. We had great (tourism) numbers across the board.”
The mild weather meant an extension of an important driver of Dubuque’s tourism economy.
“We had excursion boats visiting until Nov. 7,” Rahe said. “That’s three weeks to a month later than we usually do.”
Passengers on the boats circulate throughout the downtown area, frequenting restaurants, museums and other establishments. The mild weather also prompted an increase in locally driven weekend activities.
“This type of weather is a huge asset for us,” Rahe said. “People were out and about. People were leaf watching and visiting apple orchards and pumpkin patches, and at the Field of Dreams, after the baseball game, they were mobbed (by visitors), and the weather being great helps with that.”
John Klostermann, Dubuque’s public works director, answered “yes and no” when asked if the city saved money related to snow removal because of the mild fall.
“We have spent about 27.5% of our operating budget to date,” Klostermann said.
That $464,237 figure represents the costs to acquire materials and equipment for the winter season, including an outlay of $294,237 for the season’s amount of road salt.
“That comes out of our fiscal year 2022 budget,” Klostermann said. “Trucks also need to be switched over from street-maintenance activity to snow and ice control.”
Those costs occur annually regardless of the mildness of the early snow season, Klostermann said.
The city did save money on fuel, equipment repairs and overtime because of the lack of snow. However, Klostermann said these savings can rapidly diminish if Dubuque is hit by a succession of snowstorms.
“We won’t know for sure if we saved money or not until late April,” he said.
The drier-than-normal fall did provide some benefits to the public works department.
“It extended our street-sweeping ability into December, which was really important this year because the leaves hung on the trees later in the season,” Klostermann said. “Also, we took advantage of the late fall to do some street crack-sealing projects and other miscellaneous projects that you want to get done but don’t have time for during the summer.”
Glisan said the state experienced its 13th-warmest fall, based upon records dating back 149 years.
“We also had the eighth-wettest October in the state,” he said, noting that the month’s statewide average of 4.88 inches was about 2.9 inches above normal.
Dubuque received 4.28 inches of rain in October, about 1.35 inches above normal, according to the weather service.
Tom Berger, Dubuque County Emergency Management director, said the rain helped stave off grass fires, which plagued some parts of the state.
“We were in discussion about putting out a burn ban (for the county), but then we did get a little bit of rain,” he said.
More unprecedented late fall weather swept through the area Dec. 15, as winds gusting as high as 69 mph toppled trees and power poles, while causing other, sporadic damage.
“We have never seen that (in December),” Berger said.