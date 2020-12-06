The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Franly T. Kobin, 29, of 1397 Jackson St., Apt. 2, was arrested at 12:05 a.m. Saturday at his residence on charges of domestic assault, first-degree harassment and interference with official acts. Court documents state that he assaulted his girlfriend, Cindyna Naisher, 26, of 1402 Lincoln Ave.
- Jason A. Adams, 39, of 1652 Fairfax Ave., was arrested at 9:20 p.m. Friday at Eagle Country Market, 1800 Elm St., on a warrant charging of domestic assault, as well as probation violations and a no-contact-order violation. Court documents state that he assaulted Rebecca M. Gotto, 35, of the same address, in July.
- Kalinda R.L. Swim, 43, of 1190 Rosedale Ave., reported the theft of $1,200 worth of firearms at about 2 p.m. Friday from her residence, as well as the theft of $250 via credit card/ATM fraud at about 2:20 p.m.