PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The Platteville Common Council might have to make a tough sell to residents as it plans the 2021 budget: raising taxes as the community copes with job loss during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A draft budget reviewed this week includes a 3.2% property tax increase, from $7.88 per $1,000 of assessed valuation to $8.14. Owners of a residential property assessed at $150,000 would pay nearly $1,220 in city property taxes, a $38 increase from 2019.
“I’m looking at this from the community’s perspective of how we’re spending the tax dollars, and when you look at the sheer size of the budget with what the economic climate is right now, this is not going to be easy,” said Council Member Kathy Kopp.
Added to the tax increase is a rise in sewer rates — from $4.75 per cubic foot to $4.91 — due to take effect on Jan. 15.
The proposed $19.6 million budget jumped by nearly 25% compared to 2020.
The increase is attributed primarily to nearly $4 million in extra capital spending, $1.5 million of which is funded through grants. That includes a federally funded reconstruction project on U.S. Business 151, improvements to the municipal airport and Dewey Street construction.
Council members warned that the rise in spending might position the city unfavorably when it comes time to renovate the city’s existing fire station or construct a new facility — a multimillion-dollar project that is expected to occur in the mid-2020s. Currently, a study is underway.
City Manager Adam Ruechel also pitched a 1.5% wage increase for staff and police, but no raise for himself.
With that $45,000 expense comes a proposal for the hiring of a human resources specialist at a cost of $62,000. Currently, HR duties are delegated to multiple employees, creating time conflicts and confusion, he said.
The city budget also includes increasing the city’s 30-hour communication specialist to full-time designation at an additional cost of $17,000.
“We talk about wanting to tell a better story of Platteville, really promoting the information that comes out in the fire department study (and) focusing on trying to tell a better historical story,” Ruechel said.
A third hire, a part-time interpretive specialist at the Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums, would cost the city $22,692 annually and increase the tax rate to $8.17 per $1,000, or $44 on a home assessed at $150,000.
The city is coping with the loss of $267,500 in revenue tied to the pandemic, mitigated by about $203,000 in CARES Act funding.
Council President Barb Daus expressed concern that Platteville is poised to lose even more revenue in 2022, as the state absorbs the brunt of COVID-19-related tax losses.
But putting off needed infrastructure improvements, particularly roads, would simply pass on additional expenses, as the cost of borrowing money increases, said Council Member Isaac Shanley.
The council will continue deliberating on Tuesday, Oct. 27, before holding a public hearing on Nov. 24.