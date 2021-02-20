Charity Hansel and Nicole Watters have worked as a team since April. Hansel wears a badge, and Watters carries the experience of a career in social work specializing in mental health.
The two serve as a Cedar Rapids (Iowa) Police Department team responding to calls involving individuals experiencing issues related to mental health.
“We do respond to calls, but it’s not what people might think,” said Hansel, who is a mental health officer. “It’s not that social workers are replacing law enforcement.”
Instead, Watters is known as a law enforcement liaison, a social worker embedded in the police department who is trained to help police de-escalate crisis situations and direct people in mental health crisis to appropriate resources.
“We kind of know if this (circumstance) is a police issue or this (circumstance) is for a social worker, and then I go in and do my thing,” Watters said. “We’re keeping down the calls of service for some folks. We work to get someone in some sort of long-term care to break the cycle of jail-hospital-jail-hospital.”
The law enforcement liaison position is a model being used by a growing number of eastern Iowa law enforcement agencies to address calls involving mental health issues.
“It’s already working in several communities,” said Mae Hingtgen, CEO of Mental Health/Disability Services of the East Central Region, which provides mental health services to a nine-county region that includes Delaware, Dubuque and Jones counties.
Hingtgen said such positions assist in ensuring that people with mental health issues get the help they require.
“Police departments have been really great in training for de-escalating situations,” Hingtgen said. “In this model, the law enforcement liaison could go with responding officers. It’s another way to make sure everyone is safe.”
The Cedar Rapids Police and Benton County Sheriff’s departments have implemented the positions within the past five years, Hingtgen said. The Iowa City Police and Linn County Sheriff’s departments will begin using law enforcement liaisons soon.
The East Central Region is funding the initial years of the position in Iowa City and Linn County.
“We are planning to add two (funded positions) each year (to area law enforcement agencies),” Hingtgen said.
This spring, Hingtgen’s agency will reach out to other local law enforcement agencies interested in obtaining the funding for an embedded position.
“I am very interested in the program, but right now, we are in what I would call the beginning stages of the process,” said Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy. “We are really trying to get as much information as possible as to what this program would look like in Dubuque County and how to start it off in the right way.”
Hingtgen said the law enforcement liaison position can reduce burdens on law enforcement by providing side-by-side assistance on mental-health-related calls.
In Cedar Rapids, Hansel said she and Watters look to find long-term solutions to mental health issues that cause individuals to come into contact with law enforcement — sometimes repeatedly.
“Police only have so many tools,” Hansel said. “When you go to the same house over and over again, those tools you have are not working, and that’s frustrating. With Nicole’s expertise, she knows who to call for what (mental-health help) we’re looking for.”
Staff from the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department, the East Central Region and Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque have met regularly about the potential for Dubuque County to apply for one of the law enforcement liaison positions available this spring.
“That would be a great resource for rural Dubuque County,” said Peter Supple, the foundation’s economic opportunity coordinator. “If there was a crisis call and (the sheriff’s department) needed assistance with de-escalation, (the law enforcement liaison) would be trained to do the de-escalation.”
Kennedy said he recognizes the benefit of having a specialized person at mental-health-related calls.
“But I am most looking forward to the follow-up care that is provided by this position,” he said. “Too often, as law enforcement, we go to a scene involving someone in crisis and have limited options for helping them.”
The Dubuque Police Department takes a different approach to dealing with calls involving people experiencing issues with mental health – increasingly referred to as “brain health” in current agency parlance.
“Since 2018, we have been deeply involved in brain health issues,” said Assistant Police Chief Jeremy Jensen. “We partner particularly with the community foundation. We are trying to figure out best practices.”
A group of Dubuque police officers received specialized, weeklong training to obtain a better understanding of mental health issues.
“Right now, we have seven officers who are actively involved,” Jensen said.
The specially trained officers can respond to calls involving mental health issues and also follow up on previous calls.
“What we are looking for are long-term solutions,” Jensen said. “We want to keep people from going to jail. A lot of people we’re dealing with in these situations just haven’t been to the doctor in a while. The jail might be an option for the short-term, but ultimately, the goal is a long-term solution. We want to minimize the jail time and give them the actual help they need. With a lot of people, once we get them into their (mental-health care) provider or get them a provider, we’re not dealing with them as a police department for a while — if ever again.”