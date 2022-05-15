Woodward Communications Inc. announced the promotion of Kelsey Gingrich to human resources director. In her new role, she will be responsible for the direction of the corporate human resources department and serve as a member of the executive leadership team. She has been with Woodward Communications since 2015.
Heartland Financial USA Inc. announced hiring:
Willie Tigges as a graphic designer and production professional.
Neil Stockel as an accounts payable clerk.
The business also announced promoting:
Ryan Reiter to portfolio manager.
Deven Morgensen to fraud analyst lead.
Megan Eckelberg to loan QC analyst.
Adam Killion to financial planning and analysis corporate expense finance manager.
Jessica Meier to loan imaging QC analyst.
Honkamp Krueger & Co. P.C. announced hiring Erna Yang as staff accountant II.
It also announced promoting:
Kyle Cleary to audit associate.
Elizabeth Harper to accounting supervisor.
Dillon Nelson to staff accountant II.
Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation announced hiring:
Tom Clay as director of special projects.
Kelly Myers as development director.
Bell Tower Theater announced hiring Tracey Richardson as technical director. He will oversee the technical aspects of productions and maintain the technical assets of the theater.
McGraw Hill: Higher Education announced promoting:
Chris Nevins and Jackie Bries to account managers.
Jolyn Thomas to enterprise account specialist.
Premier Bank announced the reelection of board members:
Andrew Mozena, president and CEO of Premier Bank.
Mat Langenberg, executive vice president and senior loan officer of Premier Bank.
Jeffrey P. Mozena, retired, board chairman of Premier Bank.
Marty J. McNamer, president and CEO of McNamer Construction Systems Inc.
Jeff Streinz, president of AAA Car Care Center Inc.
Krista Taylor-Thier, owner and president of Taylor Construction Inc.
Divine Word College announced appointing:
Yasmin Rioux as department chair for interdisciplinary studies.
Jason Reed as department chair for theology and philosophy.