Wisconsin voters will decide on Tuesday, April 7, whether to amend the state constitution, adding language aimed at protecting the rights of crime victims.
Wisconsin statute already includes many of the rights contained in the amendment, but proponents believe that elevating them will ensure their longevity.
“Statutes can be changed at any time,” said state Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville. “To change the constitution is a lengthy process. When it’s in a constitution, it’s a certainty.”
Amending the Wisconsin Constitution requires the successful passage of a proposal in two consecutive legislative sessions followed by a ballot question approved by a simple majority of voters. Novak co-authored the measure in both the 2017 and 2019 sessions, which passed both chambers with bipartisan support.
The amendment mandates that people impacted by a crime have the right to be notified when a perpetrator is released from jail, to attend all proceedings of a case and to be heard in any proceeding, including regarding pleas, sentencing and parole.
Marsy’s Law measures have been passed in 10 states and are being considered in at least six more, including Iowa.
The proposal is named after Marsalee Nicholas, who was killed by her ex-boyfriend in 1983. According to the campaign spearheading the initiative, her mother encountered the man at a grocery store, unaware that he had been released from jail.
The campaign claims such experiences are common because courts and law enforcement have no obligation to keep victims and families informed. A spokesman from Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin did not respond for a request for comment.
The amendment has garnered statewide support from district attorneys, advocacy groups and law enforcement.
“It’s important for the voice of the victim to be heard and for their interests to be looked out for,” said Platteville Police Chief Doug McKinley. “Hopefully, the provisions of Marsy’s Law can give them a louder voice.”
While proponents say that elevating victim’s rights does not diminish the constitutionally protected rights of the accused, critics disagree, contending that the amendment’s provisions are vague and create more problems than they solve.
“People who are accused of crimes are being accused by the government, and government has the ability and power to strip any person in this country of life, liberty and property for any reason at any time,” said Asma Keeler, staff attorney with the ACLU of Wisconsin. “Without constitutional rights, there is no check on that power. The rights of victims, on the other hand, are not enshrined in the constitution because they are not seeking protection from the state.”
Complying with a victim’s right to be heard at an initial bond hearing also could require keeping defendants in custody longer than the typical 24 to 48 hours, creating additional financial costs, said Grant County Circuit Judge Robert VanDeHey.