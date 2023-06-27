ZWINGLE, Iowa — It was July 19, 1963, at her wedding rehearsal, and 21-year-old Jeanne Sutton was waiting at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Guttenberg to give the groom-to-be some bad news.

No, she wasn’t leaving him at the altar, but the couple had a dilemma. Jeanne and her fiancé, Harvey Miller, had gotten their marriage license in Dubuque County, and they were planning on getting married in Clayton County. Jeanne had just found out their license wasn’t good for the county where they were supposed to get married the next day, and now Harvey was late getting to the church.

Recommended for you