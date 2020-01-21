A pair of Jo Daviess County park projects recently received big financial boosts.
Black Hawk Park District landed $400,000 from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to go toward a new pool in Meridian Park in Warren. And the Village of Elizabeth received $168,200 to help fund a splash pad in Terrapin Park.
Pool project
A new pool in Meridian Park is estimated to cost about $2.8 million.
Francis Fennell, co-chairman of the Meridian Park Pool committee, said the existing pool, designed to last 25 years, is now 42 years old. In recent years, mechanical issues forced park officials to close the pool for several days at a time.
“The pool is a major part of the community and of the park,” Fennell said. “There’s a general agreement that we need a new pool.”
Plans call for the construction of a concrete pool vessel, along with the installation of a waterslide, a toddler slide, zero-depth entry and sprinklers.
In March, the park district will hold a vote asking residents to approve $1.5 million in bonds for the project. With the $400,000 grant secured, a fundraising campaign seeks to cover the remaining $870,000 of the cost.
Fennell said the aim is to begin construction on the new pool in the fall of 2020, with it opening by June 2021.
He added that the grant is a major boost for the project.
“It’s almost a third of the fundraising that we need to do,” Fennell said. “It’s a big step in the right direction.”
Splash pad project
The state grant will cover more than half of the estimated cost of constructing a splash pad in Elizabeth.
Mayor Mike Dittmar said village officials have wanted for years to build a water recreation feature for residents who typically would have to travel out of town to find something similar.
“At first, we said it’s out of our league,” Dittmar said. “Then, we started looking at it more and found that there is probably a way to do this.”
This total project cost is estimated at $300,000. Dittmar said the remainder will be funded through a loan issued by the village, which will be paid for through property tax funds.
Dittmar said the current goal is to have the splash pad completed by August.
He added that the project will be both an added amenity for youth, as well as a selling point for the village.
“We want people to move into our town, and stuff like this helps that,” Dittmar said.