Firefighters extinguished a blaze early today inside a grocery store.
The Dubuque Fire Department responded at about 3 a.m. to Aldi, 2160 Holliday Drive.
“When crews arrived, the store was full of smoke,” said fire department Capt. Phil Arensdorf.
He said the source appeared to be a malfunctioning freezer.
“We quickly extinguished it, but it took a little more time to ventilate,” he said.
No one was injured, and firefighters cleared the scene at about 5:20 a.m.
Arensdorf said he did not have a monetary estimate of damages.
“The freezer is a loss and probably some of the product will have to go,” he said. “The health department was notified to help make the determination.”