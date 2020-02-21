The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Benjamin A. Mihm, 29, of 1500 Rosedale Ave., was arrested at 1:10 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Rosedale Avenue on a charge of third-degree burglary.
- Michael S. Knight, 34, of 70 W. 23rd St., was arrested at about 1:55 p.m. Wednesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.
- Paul A. Cox, 48, no permanent address, was arrested at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging probation violation and voluntary absence from custody. Court documents state that Cox did not return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on June 29.