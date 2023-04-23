Some of them might look like nothing more than hunks of crystal rock, slightly misshapen profile busts of a former president or a single roll of wrapped toilet paper.
Often, these artifacts in local historical museums hold a deeper significance than meets the eye.
Erik Flesch said local historical artifacts can serve as often-overlooked treasures of the tri-state area.
“Local artifacts are the material culture of a place. They represent people, their way of life, their experiences, their relationships to the land and to one another,” said Flesch, executive director of The Mining and Rollo Jamison Museums in Platteville, Wis.
Historical collections of local museums include items ranging from the recognizably renowned to the wonderfully weird. Cherished heirlooms sit next to commonplace objects.
Kristin Glomstad-Yoon, curator of historic collections at Dubuque County Historical Society’s National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, said the diversity results from historical museums casting a wide net when collecting materials, in part because judging whether an item carries historical weight often takes decades to determine.
“When you wait for time to pass so you can say, ‘This moment or object from 30 years ago was historically significant,’ well, then you are already limited to what you can collect,” Glomstad-Yoon said.
Ultimately, Flesch said, local repositories of historical artifacts safeguard the objects that are most relevant to local identities.
“By displaying artifacts and interpreting the stories they tell, we can understand aspects of the culture and the time in which each object was crafted and used and find important connections that benefit life today and our attitudes toward pioneering a path forward for our own lives and communities,” Flesch said.
A sampling of the tri-state area’s safeguarded historical treasures reveals a wealth of variety and more than a few surprises.
NATIONAL MISSISSIPPI RIVER MUSEUM & AQUARIUM
Located at 350 E. Third St., the Dubuque museum’s collection includes just under 23,000 objects and approximately 8,500 books. Glomstad-Yoon described the collection as “very eclectic.”
“If (an object) has a connection to Dubuque, there’s really no limit to what we might collect,” she said.
Here are five examples of the eclecticism of the collection.
FOSSILIZED CORAL
A vast sea covered what is now Iowa about 400 million years ago.
Three items in the Dubuque museum’s collection serve as reminders of that submerged ancient past.
“These are coral fossils that came from a farm in Epworth, Iowa,” Glomstad-Yoon said. “They are (examples of) local history, but we don’t often think about (ancient history) because it was so long ago.”
While the three pieces of coral tell a story about the area’s prehistoric past, coral elsewhere on the museum campus tells the story of the present and a potential future.
“Next door to us, in living collections, (the museum) is part of the effort to save the Florida Reef Tract, so we have living corals from another area and over here we have got coral fossils from millions of years ago,” Glomstad-Yoon said.
FRENCH-LANGUAGE MAP
A map from three centuries ago residing in the museum’s collection served two purposes.
The French-language map from the 1700s shows areas of North America under French control but lacks the exactness of modern maps.
“It’s early cartography,” Glomstad-Yoon said. “You look at it, and it’s not exactly what the country looks like. It shows the routes that early explorers took, and you can guess where Dubuque is based on the location of the river and the label ‘Mine de plomb’ — ‘lead mine.’”
A donor purchased the map and four others like it at an auction.
“(This map) was made for the purpose of attracting people to settle in New France, but it also was made for the political reason of invalidating British claims to the land west of the Appalachian Mountains,” Glomstad-Yoon said. “We tend to think of maps as navigation tools, but also they could have political agendas.”
DR. FINLEY’S VIOLIN
One of Iowa’s original surgeons also served as a physician in the Civil War. Dr. John Finley brought musical accompaniment with him to the battlefields.
Finley came to Dubuque in 1840, practicing medicine and visiting patients by horseback.
By the Civil War, he was serving as a physician with the Union Army. Finley combined medicine and music during the war.
“He served as a surgeon for three years (during the war),” Glomstad-Yoon said. “We also have his surgical kit (from the war years), and we have his violin. I like to think of those two things in conjunction with one another. They are representative of what our institution does, being about science and the humanities. He nicely encapsulates that with the items of his that we have.”
Finley’s Dubuque estate eventually formed the basis for UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital.
ROSHEK’S YARN SWEATER
A simple garment in the Dubuque museum’s collection reflects historians’ efforts to document everyday life in the past.
“Everyday items are something that has been overlooked in museums,” Glomstad-Yoon said. “Everybody saved their wedding dress, which is great, and you can certainly learn about history through that, but nobody saved their work clothes because you just wore them until you threw them away or they were just scraps. It can seem like a misrepresentation of the past when everything in your museum is from significant events.”
A sweater in the museum’s collection represents everyday clothing of the past.
“It was made by the donor’s mother, and it was made with yarn purchased at Roshek’s (Department Store),” Glomstad-Yoon said.
Roshek’s Department Store operated on Locust Street and was once Iowa’s largest department store. It moved out of downtown Dubuque in the late 1960s.
“There is a lot of value in (collecting) the everyday (item) because that gives us an idea of what normal, mundane life was like,” Glomstad-Yoon said. “That’s what we want to be preserving, as well.”
ROLL OF TOILET PAPER
Some mundane items have deeper significance than what appears at first glance.
An item in the Dubuque museum’s collection represents two aspects of Dubuque life at the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 — separation and supply chain issues.
It is a wrapped roll of toilet paper.
“This is something I would never expect to be preserving in a museum, certainly not before 2020,” Glomstad-Yoon said. “This is part of our active collecting initiative called ‘Hindsight 2020.’ We’re trying to collect (items) around the many historic or significant events that happened around 2020, during the pandemic.”
The museum received the toilet paper roll from a former employee.
“She had a daughter who was in elementary school when the pandemic started,” Glomstad-Yoon said. “During spring break (in 2020), it became clear that (students) would not be returning to school in person, so the teacher went around and gave each student an individually wrapped roll of toilet paper with a note attached as a means to keep a connection with her students and also tying in what was going on at the time, which was a shortage of toilet paper. It tells us about that uncertainty and loss of connection during the early days of the pandemic but also ties into that other history of the supply chain issues. Outside of that context, it would make no sense.”
THE MINING AND ROLLO JAMISON MUSEUMS
The museums’ campus in Platteville, located at 405 E. Main St., has an estimated 35,000 artifacts spread between three collections.
Here are five samples of the facility’s wealth of artifacts.
BEVANS LEAD MINE STOCK CERTIFICATE
A 47-year-old item from the museums’ collection references a common practice from decades earlier in the mining areas of the Driftless region.
“This stock certificate for the Bevans Lead Mine was issued in 1976,” Flesch said. “It hearkens back to a time when Platteville had a stock market.”
Particularly active during the early years of the 20th century, Platteville’s stock market generated cash for the mining operations in the area.
“The joint stock company was a technology necessary for the mining industry to continue thriving (locally) for 150 years,” Flesch said.
By the 1970s, museum leadership used the stock-market model to issue certificates to raise funds to open to the public Lorenzo Bevans’ 1845-era hand-dug lead mine. The museum currently offers tours of Bevans’ nearby mine beginning in May each year.
CALCITE MINERAL
During the height of the region’s mining industry, it wasn’t unusual for miners to place pretty minerals in their lunch boxes and take them home for display on the mantlepiece.
One such item in the collection of the Platteville museums is a specimen of calcite mineral.
“As far as minerals are concerned, this sceptered, or nailhead calcite, is very characteristic of the Upper Mississippi Valley Mining District,” Flesch said. “It was particularly found in Lafayette County.”
The end of a typical mining shift included blasting rock underground. The start of the next shift involved clearing material shaken loose by the previous blasting. Minerals such as calcite were among the waste materials cleared to make way for the lead or zinc ore.
“Miners had an eye for beauty, and it was generally considered acceptable to mining management for (employees) to bring home specimens of this kind to display at their home cabinet of curiosities as long as it fit in (the employee’s) lunch pail,” Flesch said. “There are people all over the district who have family collections of museum-quality (mineral) specimens that are traded for big bucks in the mining trading market. A specimen like that, with a family story, becomes a valuable artifact. It helps tell the story of the life of the person who collected it.”
WORLD WAR I FOOT LOCKER
The mining regions of the tri-state area traditionally would prosper in times of war.
“There was no greater boom time than World War I,” Flesch said. “That’s in part because projectiles would be made of lead, the casings would be made with zinc and the explosives would be made from sulfuric acid. These were all the fruits of the sedimentary rock found in the Upper Mississippi Valley.”
Among the items in the collection of the Platteville museums is the foot locker of Brig. Gen. Scott A. Cairy.
A military leader from Platteville, Cairy was instrumental in merging 15,000 National Guard troops from Wisconsin and 10,000 guardsmen from Michigan to form the 32nd “Red Arrow” Division during World War I. It was the first Allied division to pierce Germany’s Hindenburg Line of defense.
Cairy’s foot locker included his gas mask and other items representative of his service.
“It included the American flag, a rock that he brought back from the Argonne forest with a note and the last shell from his loaded weapon when he was hospitalized in 1917,” Flesch said.
LITHIC TOOLS
Born in Beetown, Wis., in 1899, Rollo Jamison began collecting arrowheads he found on his family’s farm during his youth.
Those early collecting efforts led to a life as a pioneering local historian and collector. Jamison amassed more than 20,000 artifacts from southwest Wisconsin for more than 70 years and displayed them in a private museum until his failing health prompted him to bequeath his antiquities to the City of Platteville in 1980. His collection now is housed at Flesch’s facility.
Jamison was known for acquiring multiple types of the same object, often those found in daily life, such as wrenches, corkscrews, cornhuskers, barbed wire samples and lithic tools — tools made of stone.
Among Jamison’s artifacts is a framed collage of lithic tools.
“This collage tells the story of 13,000 years of Driftless (region) ingenuity,” Flesch said. “In 1905, when he was 6 years old, Rollo Jamison would follow behind his father’s walking plow and pick up lithic tools that he found on the ground. There in Beetown, not far from the Mississippi River, the farm was loaded with tools.”
Jamison spelled out his initials, “RLJ,” and “1905” with lithic tools on the collage.
“He saw his identity as a collector and decided as a 6-year-old boy that he would become someone to discover and preserve history,” Flesch said.
Staff at the Platteville museums worked with an archaeologist to date the tools featured in the collage.
“Some of the tools, based on their making, are not indicative of any one time period,” Flesch said. “However, others are extremely indicative of being either relatively young, from the Oneota period (350 to 1,000 years ago); a little bit older, from the Woodland (period, 1,000 to 2,500 years ago); Archaic, up to 9,500 years ago; or Paleo-Indian, the oldest yet, up to 13,000 years ago.”
WIRE RECORDER
Jamison already had amassed a sizable collection of artifacts by 1947, when he decided to collect stories as well as objects.
“He decided that he would buy a wire recorder so that he could conduct oral history (interviews), recognizing that the story was an artifact perhaps even more important than an object,” Flesch said. “He allegedly quit smoking and drinking so that he could afford to buy this relatively expensive instrument.”
The bulky device Jamison purchased recorded sounds onto magnetic copper spools. Jamison used it to interview the oldest-living local survivor of the Civil War; residents of Pleasant Ridge, an early African-American community in Grant County; and others.
“As technology and recording devices evolved, he kept up with the times and would purchase other kinds of recording devices,” Flesch said.
Flesch said the Platteville museums seek to digitize Jamison’s recordings as part of a future project.
GALENA & U.S. GRANT MUSEUM
There are more than 12,000 items in the collection of the Galena & U.S. Grant Museum, which is located at 211 S. Bench St. in Galena, Ill.
As indicated by the museum’s name, many of the artifacts relate to the life and career of Ulysses S. Grant, the Civil War general turned U.S. president who lived in Galena. Some of the other items in the collection could be described as unique.
Among the artifacts are:
BUTTON CHARM STRING
There are opaque ones; ones that shine like gold; crystal ones; black, white, blue, red and orange ones; and at least one with a profile of a woman in 19th century dress.
There are approximately 6,000 buttons that were strung together to form a 69-inch-long artifact in the Galena museum.
“This is called a charm string,” said Kris Chapman, a curatorial volunteer at the museum.
Creating charm strings was a popular pastime for young women in the latter half of the 19th century, and the collecting of buttons and stringing them together was thought to bring good luck.
The charm string in the Galena museum’s collection dates to sometime between 1870 and 1900.
“It was strung together by Mrs. Nell Robert Norris and her sister, Mame Robert,” Chapman said. “They gave it to us back in 1938. This was part of the original tranche of things that were given when the museum was formed.”
HARVEST RING
A 19th-century, cylindrical pottery jug in the museum’s collection was used as a type of water bottle for agricultural workers.
“It was made so that the farmworker could put (liquid) in it to drink, and then they could carry it on their shoulder,” Chapman said.
Known as a harvest ring, the jug is 13.5 inches in diameter.
“It’s very heavy, so it seems impractical,” Chapman said. “Who is going to carry that out into the field?”
The harvest ring was donated to the museum in 1940 by a Galena resident named Charles Thompson.
VIAL OF GOLD
A vial of gold nuggets came into the museum’s collection in 1939.
“This was panned during the California Gold Rush and brought back by David Sheean, of Galena,” Chapman said.
Sheean had been a student in Galena before leaving for the California gold fields and later became an attorney and mayor of Galena.
Museum records state that the gold came from the Sacramento River in California.
GRANT SINGER PORTRAIT
At first glance a fairly standard portrait of Ulysses S. Grant on a gold background, a closer look reveals the unique nature of a framed artifact in the Galena museum.
“The whole picture is stitched,” Chapman said. “It was presented to Galena by the Singer sewing machine company.”
The 33-inch-high thread etching was created sometime between 1865 and 1875 and depicts Grant in a business suit. The frame is ornate plaster over wood with an ivy leaf design.
It came into the museum’s collection in 1938.
BANKNOTE LINCOLN
When Congress authorized the use of paper money in the 19th century as part of the Legal Tender Act, lawmakers also devised a method for destroying old banknotes that were no longer fit for circulation. From 1874 to 1942, the U.S. Treasury disposed of old currency by soaking it into a pulp, a process called maceration.
Enterprising individuals then would use the macerated notes to create papier mache sculptures.
Among the items in the Galena museum’s collection is a papier mache bust of Abraham Lincoln.
“It was made of United States banknotes that were redeemed and crushed up by the U.S. Treasury, and it is estimated to be worth $10,000 (in disposed currency),” Chapman said.
The banknote Lincoln is 5.5 inches high and 3.75 inches wide and was accepted into the museum’s collection in 1939 from an unknown donor.
