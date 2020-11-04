For just the second time in 70 years, a Republican has secured a seat on the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors.
On Tuesday, Harley Pothoff defeated incumbent Democrat Dave Baker, earning 27,169 votes, while Baker received 23,377. In total, Pothoff secured 53% of the votes in the county, while Baker garnered 46%.
Pothoff, a recently retired Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department captain, achieved a rare feat for Dubuque County. In the past 70 years, only one Republican has served on the county board — Daryl Klein, who held a seat on the three-person board from 2010 to 2018.
Speaking with the Telegraph Herald on Tuesday night, Pothoff said the results of the election were unexpected.
“I’m surprised and humbled by the outpouring of support from the community,” he said. “I think obviously the people have spoken that there needs to be change.”
Baker, who was elected to the board in 2016, currently serves as the chairman. While disappointed with the results, he expressed gratitude for being allowed to serve as a supervisor.
“I have been honored and humbled to have served the citizens of Dubuque County,” he said. “I will certainly work for a smooth transition.”
Throughout his campaign, Pothoff questioned the leadership of Baker. He argued that many meetings have lacked civility, with questions from another supervisor being ignored.
Pothoff has said he will aim to restore cooperation among the board members, along with emphasizing fiscal responsibility.
“The first thing is to bring honesty, integrity and transparency to the board with a conservative voice,” Pothoff said. “We want the county supervisors to be responsible with their voice and see where we can save the county money.”
Reflecting on the election, Baker said he believes his opposition to supporting a countywide mask mandate -- in response to the COVID-19 pandemic -- hurt his chances for re-election.
“I think it probably hurt me,” Baker said. “I’m listening to the citizens of all areas of the county, and I respect the voters’ decision.”
Baker said he is proud of the work he accomplished as supervisor, highlighting the passage of a countywide ATV/UTV ordinance. After finishing the remainder of his term, Baker said he intends to spend more time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
“It’s not how I expected things to go, but that is OK,” he said. “This is just the beginning of the next chapter of my life.”
While hoping to bring a more conservative voice to the county board, Pothoff said he is determined to unify the supervisors more than anything.
“I’m a moderate,” he said. “There is a big divide right now, and we need to bring the community together.”
Pothoff will join Democrats Ann McDonough and Jay Wickham on the board.