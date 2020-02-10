The Northeast Iowa Council of Boy Scouts of America recently tied for first place among councils in the country as measured by the Journey to Excellence scorecard, according to a press release from the Dubuque-based council.
Journey to Excellence is an evaluation tool designed to quantitatively measure how well a unit is meeting its goals, according to scouting.org. Criteria include fiscal health, membership growth and program quality.
The Northeast Iowa Council serves 2,083 youth in six counties in Iowa and Illinois.