LANCASTER, Wis. — Grant County officials released election results at about 9 a.m. Wednesday after Wisconsin residents headed to the polls Tuesday to fill municipal and school board positions, among other seats.
Below is a listing of notable races in southwest Wisconsin for which unofficial results were released after press time Tuesday night. The results of other notable races, including a few in Grant County, were reported in Wednesday’s edition.
CITIES
Cuba City
Ward 1: Steve Tranel (i)
Ward 2: Betty Loeffelholz (i)
Ward 3: Nathan Moris
Ward 4: Tim Hazen (i)
Fennimore
Ward 1: Jeff Hagen (i)
Ward 2: Dave Streif (i)
Ward 3 (pick two): Nate Flynn (i) and Jessie Strack (i)
Ward 4: Adam Day (i)
Lancaster
District 2 (pick one):
Kate Reuter — 84
Bob Schmidt (i) — 86
District 4 (pick one):
Sara Burks — 82
Katie Reuter (i) — 80
At-large (pick two): Joel Ingebritsen (i) and Shayne LaBudda (i)
VILLAGES
Bagley
Trustees (pick two):
Tom Irish (i) — 62
Jeffrey Martin — 65
Chris Trautsch (i) — 85
President: Robin Schroder
Benton
Trustees (pick three): Kenneth Farrey (i), Jill Knight (i) and Cal Robbins (i)
President: Gary McCrea (i)
Bloomington
Trustees (pick three): Nathan Copsey, Scott Daentl (i) and Dawn Drew
President: Robert McLimans
Blue River
Trustees (pick two): Charlie Johnson (i) and Craig Perkins (i)
President: Rodney Johnson (i) Cassville
Trustees (pick three): Jared Kasten (i), John Lau (i) and Robert Vogt (i)
President: Keevin Williams (i)
Dickeyville
Trustees (pick three): Jeff Busch (i) and Amy Ginter (i). No other candidates filed.
Mayor: Matt Gantenbein (i)
Hazel Green
Trustees (pick three):
Josh Kearney (i) — 130
Mark Redfearn — 130
Francis Temperly (i) — 86
Bill Wiegman — 120
President: David Jegerlehner (i)
Livingston
Trustees (pick three): Tim Loeffelholz (i) and Chris Roth (i). No other candidates filed.
President: Thomas Brown (i)
Montfort
Trustees (pick three):
Donald Fowell — 81
Patty Koestler (i) — 79
Chuck Piper (i) — 61
Ashley Pitzen — 9
Patrick Raimer (i) — 90
President: James Schmitz (i)
Mount Hope
Trustees (pick one): Karen Frye (i)
President: Judy Hazen (i)
Muscoda
Trustees (pick three): John Imhoff, Eric Johnson and Kim Seifert
President: Dorothy Hackl (i)
Patch Grove
Trustee (pick one): Kim Curtis
President: Bill Morgan (i)
Potosi
Trustees (pick three):
Gary David (i) — 60
Tom Droessler (i) — 59
Ray Schink — 53
Joyce Webber (i) — 54
President: Mick Whitaker (i)
Tennyson
Trustees (pick two): Debra Leibfried (i) and Karla Leiser (i)
President: Keith Jantzen (i)
Woodman
Trustees (pick one):
Roddy Dull (i) — 27
Roger Narvaez — 13
President:
Pamela Brownlee — 13
Doug Wayne (i) — 27
SCHOOL DISTRICTS
Belmont
School board (pick two): Laura Bahr (i) and Lauren Runde
Boscobel
Area 1:
No candidate filed.
Area 2 (pick one):
Cherryl Knowles — 233
Casey Updike — 444
Cassville
Area A (pick two): Tracy Fishnick (i) and Chantel Hampton (i)
Cuba City
School board (pick four): Gary Andrews (i), Dan Bowden (i), Don Schroeder (i) and Sarah White (i)
Fennimore
Area 1: Margaret Sprague (i)
Area 2: Heather Horsfall (i)
Area 3: Peter James (i)
Iowa-Grant
Area 4 (pick one):
Reagan Collins — 122
Nate Freymiller — 216
Tim Lundell — 325
Erin Reddy Wolff — 144
Area 5:
Mary Hirsch — 339
Mary Schauff — 384
Lancaster
Area 1 (pick one):
Heidi Nelson — 356
Michael Steffel (i) — 380
Area 2: Bill Haskins (i)
At-large (pick one):
Nate Gallagher — 387
Mindy Johnson — 376
Potosi
School board (pick two): Curt McMahon (i) and Jenny Richardson (i)
River Ridge
School board (pick two): Adam Guthrie (i) and Aaron Stagman (i)
Southwestern
Area 1: Larry Grant (i)
Area 3 (pick one):
Michael Allen — 116
Storey Dreessens (i) — 357