LANCASTER, Wis. — Grant County officials released election results at about 9 a.m. Wednesday after Wisconsin residents headed to the polls Tuesday to fill municipal and school board positions, among other seats.

Below is a listing of notable races in southwest Wisconsin for which unofficial results were released after press time Tuesday night. The results of other notable races, including a few in Grant County, were reported in Wednesday’s edition.

CITIES

Cuba City

Ward 1: Steve Tranel (i)

Ward 2: Betty Loeffelholz (i)

Ward 3: Nathan Moris

Ward 4: Tim Hazen (i)

Fennimore

Ward 1: Jeff Hagen (i)

Ward 2: Dave Streif (i)

Ward 3 (pick two): Nate Flynn (i) and Jessie Strack (i)

Ward 4: Adam Day (i)

Lancaster

District 2 (pick one):

Kate Reuter — 84

Bob Schmidt (i) — 86

District 4 (pick one):

Sara Burks — 82

Katie Reuter (i) — 80

At-large (pick two): Joel Ingebritsen (i) and Shayne LaBudda (i)

VILLAGES

Bagley

Trustees (pick two):

Tom Irish (i) — 62

Jeffrey Martin — 65

Chris Trautsch (i) — 85

President: Robin Schroder

Benton

Trustees (pick three): Kenneth Farrey (i), Jill Knight (i) and Cal Robbins (i)

President: Gary McCrea (i)

Bloomington

Trustees (pick three): Nathan Copsey, Scott Daentl (i) and Dawn Drew

President: Robert McLimans

Blue River

Trustees (pick two): Charlie Johnson (i) and Craig Perkins (i)

President: Rodney Johnson (i) Cassville

Trustees (pick three): Jared Kasten (i), John Lau (i) and Robert Vogt (i)

President: Keevin Williams (i)

Dickeyville

Trustees (pick three): Jeff Busch (i) and Amy Ginter (i). No other candidates filed.

Mayor: Matt Gantenbein (i)

Hazel Green

Trustees (pick three):

Josh Kearney (i) — 130

Mark Redfearn — 130

Francis Temperly (i) — 86

Bill Wiegman — 120

President: David Jegerlehner (i)

Livingston

Trustees (pick three): Tim Loeffelholz (i) and Chris Roth (i). No other candidates filed.

President: Thomas Brown (i)

Montfort

Trustees (pick three):

Donald Fowell — 81

Patty Koestler (i) — 79

Chuck Piper (i) — 61

Ashley Pitzen — 9

Patrick Raimer (i) — 90

President: James Schmitz (i)

Mount Hope

Trustees (pick one): Karen Frye (i)

President: Judy Hazen (i)

Muscoda

Trustees (pick three): John Imhoff, Eric Johnson and Kim Seifert

President: Dorothy Hackl (i)

Patch Grove

Trustee (pick one): Kim Curtis

President: Bill Morgan (i)

Potosi

Trustees (pick three):

Gary David (i) — 60

Tom Droessler (i) — 59

Ray Schink — 53

Joyce Webber (i) — 54

President: Mick Whitaker (i)

Tennyson

Trustees (pick two): Debra Leibfried (i) and Karla Leiser (i)

President: Keith Jantzen (i)

Woodman

Trustees (pick one):

Roddy Dull (i) — 27

Roger Narvaez — 13

President:

Pamela Brownlee — 13

Doug Wayne (i) — 27

SCHOOL DISTRICTS

Belmont

School board (pick two): Laura Bahr (i) and Lauren Runde

Boscobel

Area 1:

No candidate filed.

Area 2 (pick one):

Cherryl Knowles — 233

Casey Updike — 444

Cassville

Area A (pick two): Tracy Fishnick (i) and Chantel Hampton (i)

Cuba City

School board (pick four): Gary Andrews (i), Dan Bowden (i), Don Schroeder (i) and Sarah White (i)

Fennimore

Area 1: Margaret Sprague (i)

Area 2: Heather Horsfall (i)

Area 3: Peter James (i)

Iowa-Grant

Area 4 (pick one):

Reagan Collins — 122

Nate Freymiller — 216

Tim Lundell — 325

Erin Reddy Wolff — 144

Area 5:

Mary Hirsch — 339

Mary Schauff — 384

Lancaster

Area 1 (pick one):

Heidi Nelson — 356

Michael Steffel (i) — 380

Area 2: Bill Haskins (i)

At-large (pick one):

Nate Gallagher — 387

Mindy Johnson — 376

Potosi

School board (pick two): Curt McMahon (i) and Jenny Richardson (i)

River Ridge

School board (pick two): Adam Guthrie (i) and Aaron Stagman (i)

Southwestern

Area 1: Larry Grant (i)

Area 3 (pick one):

Michael Allen — 116

Storey Dreessens (i) — 357

