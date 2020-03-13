A Dubuque man faces a federal charge of distribution of meth.
Larry O. Scott, 42, of 677 West Third St., recently had a hearing in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on the charge.
According to court documents, a confidential informant with the Dubuque Drug Task Force purchased 3 grams of meth from Scott on Oct. 25.
Scott was arrested in December on state charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts.
Those charges were dismissed late last month in lieu of federal prosecution, according to court documents.