A man convicted for his role in a 2016 fatal shooting in Dubuque County received the same punishment Monday during a resentencing hearing.
Eric D. Campbell Jr., 34, was sentenced to 35 years in prison by Iowa District Court Judge Thomas Bitter.
Campbell originally was convicted in 2018 in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County of voluntary manslaughter and first-degree robbery. He was sentenced to 35 years in prison.
Campbell, Imere Hall and Tacari T. Minifee were robbing Collin Brown at gunpoint on April 2, 2016, in the mobile home that Brown shared with his then-fiancee, Alecea Lombardi, and her two children. Brown, 21, was fatally shot when shortly thereafter he ran from the residence.
Hall and Minifee each were convicted by juries of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. Both were given the mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.
Campbell initially was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree burglary, but jurors found him guilty of lesser charges.
He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the manslaughter conviction and the mandatory 25 years for the robbery conviction. The sentences were to run consecutively.
Campbell appealed his conviction on several grounds, and the Iowa Court of Appeals in March determined that although prosecutors had adequate evidence for the convictions, Bitter had erred by considering “improper factors” in imposing the sentence.
At Monday’s resentencing hearing, Lombardi called on Bitter to reject a lighter sentence, citing her continuing fears as well as those of her and Brown’s 4-year-old daughter, Maya.
“We’re still very scared to go out,” Lombardi said. “We’re always scared, and I have anxiety 24/7. I don’t believe you deserve a lighter sentence.”
At Monday’s hearing, Campbell addressed Lombardi and Collin Brown’s father, Charles Brown.
“I can imagine you have very strong feelings about this and you are 100% accurate. You’re supposed to feel that,” he said. “You’ve been done a great wrong. You were robbed, and you were wronged. I’m sorry. I could apologize, but that wouldn’t do you the least bit of justice you deserve.”
Defense attorney Aaron Hawbaker argued for a reduction in the sentences and asked that they run concurrently, rather than consecutively.
“Obviously, he is guilty of the robbery and manslaughter, but Mr. Campbell had retreated to the car before the shots were fired,” Hawbaker said.
He said Campbell’s sentence should be reduced because of that mitigating factor.
Prosecutors disagreed. Assistant Iowa Attorney General Douglas Hammerand, assigned to help prosecute the case because of its complexity, described Campbell as being “the ringleader” in the robbery, and that without Campbell’s role, “Collin would be alive today.”
Hammerand also argued that Campbell’s criminal record and other factors should be considered in imposing the original sentences and having them run consecutively.
Bitter agreed.
“That is most appropriate,” Bitter said.