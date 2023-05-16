A Dubuque man recently was fined in connection with multiple charges, but several charges related to alleged assaults against two women were dismissed.
Cyril L. Harvey, 32, recently was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to two counts of fifth-degree criminal mischief and two counts of disorderly conduct. Sentencing orders from Iowa District Associate Judge Robert Richter state that Harvey is responsible for a $105 fine under each count.
Multiple charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal: three counts of child endangerment, domestic assault impeding air flow, domestic assault with display or use of a weapon, domestic assault with injury, second-degree harassment, assault causing injury, obstruction of emergency communications and assault.
The dismissed charges related to alleged assaults against two women in 2020.
Court documents state that Dubuque police responded to Harvey’s residence on Dec. 10, 2020. A woman reported that she got into a fight in her apartment with Harvey, who was accused of choking her and causing her to pass out. The woman also reported that Harvey then “produced a handgun, cocked it and pointed it at her,” documents state.
The woman’s three children were inside the residence during the alleged assault, documents state.
Harvey also had been accused of assaulting another woman twice in 2020 when she was pregnant with his baby.
The woman reported that on Sept. 17, 2020, Harvey punched her in the face “an unknown amount of times” and stabbed the wall with scissors, documents state. She reported that on Nov. 17, 2020, Harvey began to choke her.