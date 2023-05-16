A Dubuque man recently was fined in connection with multiple charges, but several charges related to alleged assaults against two women were dismissed.

Cyril L. Harvey, 32, recently was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to two counts of fifth-degree criminal mischief and two counts of disorderly conduct. Sentencing orders from Iowa District Associate Judge Robert Richter state that Harvey is responsible for a $105 fine under each count.

