CASCADE, Iowa — A recent Cascade Planning and Zoning Commission meeting featured comments from city resident Terri Wallenberg, a 30-year member of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Wallenberg called for a rezoning of a section of the Cascade Southeast neighborhood from R3 to R1 to prevent future construction that she said will create severe stormwater drainage problems in the neighborhood. While R1 zones allow only the construction of small residence buildings, R3 zones allow for larger buildings that reduce green space and reduce rainwater drainage into the ground.
Wallenberg said the improper zoning of the area originated when it was a mobile home park before the zoning committee was formed.
“My contention is that with R3, the owners can do with it what an R3 can bear, which is the multiplex that’s already gone in here,” she said. “With the multiplex there, they now have extreme drainage problems. It’s a very tight area that can only handle low-density housing.”
As the current owners of the land, Meryville Properties, already constructed a multiplex in the neighborhood, Wallenberg fears what further water damage could occur if they continue constructing more.
“Only the city can control zoning,” she said. “You’re asking the owner or developer to conduct themselves with extreme restraint to put something up that they can make less money off.”
Wallenberg’s request for a recommendation to the City Council to change the zoning was not approved, but the council agreed to hold any building permits until the drainage issue is resolved regarding the property in question.