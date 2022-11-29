Canadian Pacific Railway’s Holiday Train will visit three local communities next week as it embarks on its first cross-continent tour in three years.
The train — effectively a portable holiday concert decked out in bright, flashing lights — rolls into communities to perform concerts and raise money, food and awareness for local food banks. Canadian Pacific held virtual concerts during the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, according to a press release.
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the train will arrive in Bellevue, Iowa, at about 6:45 p.m., with an event from 7 to 7:30 p.m. in the Horizon Lanes parking lot, at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Elizabeth Street.
The train then travels north to Dubuque, where it will arrive at about 8:30 p.m. with an event from 8:45 to 9:15 p.m. at the Hawthorne Street railroad crossing, at the corner of Hawthorne Street and Rhomberg Avenue.
On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the train arrives in Guttenberg, Iowa, at about 12:45 p.m. for an event from 1 to 1:30 p.m. on the east side of the Schiller Street railroad crossing.
Performers at the eastern Iowa stops will be Canadian musicians Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott.
Holiday Train shows are free to attend. Canadian Pacific asks attendees to bring a cash or nonperishable food donation.
