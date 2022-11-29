12042018-holidaytrain13-nk.jpg
People listen to music by The Trews in Bellevue, Iowa, as they perform on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train during its stop on Dec. 4, 2018. 

 NICKI KOHL

Canadian Pacific Railway’s Holiday Train will visit three local communities next week as it embarks on its first cross-continent tour in three years.

The train — effectively a portable holiday concert decked out in bright, flashing lights — rolls into communities to perform concerts and raise money, food and awareness for local food banks. Canadian Pacific held virtual concerts during the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, according to a press release.

