PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville City Manager Adam Ruechel has resigned after serving nearly three years in the position.
Ruechel’s departure was announced Wednesday morning after he issued his letter of resignation to Common Council members on Tuesday. He will be leaving to take a public finance specialist position with Robert W. Baird & Co., who sought Ruechel out and recruited him.
“This decision to resign as city manager for Platteville has been the most difficult determination I have ever had to make,” Ruechel wrote in his letter of resignation. “... I will never forget the kindness and assistance I was given by the staff, Common Council and (the) community in tackling this role.”
Ruechel’s resignation is effective as of Jan. 13, and the city is in the process of determining a timeline and process for finding his replacement. Ruechel could not be reached for further comment Wednesday.
Ruechel assumed the city manager position in January 2020 after former City Manager Karen Kurt resigned to accept a position in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He previously worked as the village administrator in the Village of Marshall, Wis., for two and a half years.
Since assuming the Platteville role, Ruechel has helped the city with several major initiatives, including the acquisition of $7 million in federal funds for the city’s new fire station. He also assisted with the development of a five-year capital improvement plan and a long-range staffing plan.
“He’s done great things for the community, and he’s done great things in terms of staff development,” Council President Barb Daus said. “... It’s bittersweet because he’s done an incredible job for us these past three years, but this (new job) is a great opportunity for him.”
In reflecting on his time in Platteville, Ruechel wrote in his resignation letter that he was proud of the business and residential growth he has seen in the city since he took the helm. He also acknowledged the difficulties of starting his tenure just months before the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The COVID-19 pandemic was a situation in which no one could prepare for, but I am forever thankful to lead this amazing municipality during that time and am forever grateful for all the hard work our staff, council members, volunteers, and community members accomplished in getting us to this day,” he wrote.
Because of the Thanksgiving holiday, Daus said there is not yet a definitive timeline for finding Ruechel’s replacement, adding that more information would be available at the Common Council’s Dec. 13 meeting. The city plans to contract with a professional recruitment firm as it works to fill the position.
