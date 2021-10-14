Sorry, an error occurred.
CENTER JUNCTION, Iowa — A bird researcher will discuss owls during a free event held by Jones County Conservation.
Kelly McKay, of BioEco Research and Monitoring Center, of Hampton, Ill., will discuss Iowa owls at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at Central Park, 12515 Central Park Road, Center Junction.
A hike in the park to attempt to see and hear local owls will follow. Participants should wear hiking footwear and dress for the weather.
Call 319-481-7987 or email naturalist@jonescounytiowa to register.
