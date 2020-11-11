A Dubuque holiday tradition annually dazzles visitors with bright lights and festive scenes. This year, it could offer some respite from pandemic stress, too.
Hillcrest Family Services’ 26th annual Reflections in the Park display will light up Louis Murphy Park beginning Wednesday, Nov. 26. It will open to vehicular traffic the following night.
“We always do promote it, but this year, even more so,” said Keith Rahe, president and CEO of Travel Dubuque.
The event features more than 90 large light displays, numerous smaller displays and thousands of bulbs strung throughout the park. Vehicles enter the park and pass under, through and past the brightly lit wonders – an activity that Rahe said is tailor-made for visitors dealing with restrictions related to COVID-19.
“It’s safe for them,” he said. “They can drive with their family or whomever they are with.”
The event also comes at an important time for Hillcrest, an organization founded in 1896 that offers services including adolescent residential treatment, adoption, homelessness prevention, wellness and brain health community services and counseling. This year, the nonprofit organization has had to cancel some annual fundraising events – including a popular spaghetti dinner – because of COVID-19.
“We have experienced a lot of changes outside of our control because of COVID but also internally,” said Mike Fidgeon, the organization’s president and CEO since July. “I’m a new leader here, and we are dealing with that change and other changes that are taking place within the organization as we develop strategic plans and bring technology to bear on the people that we serve.”
Last year, the lights display drew a record 54,000 visitors and delivered a financial boost to Hillcrest.
“It’s our largest fundraiser,” said Darlene Bolsinger, Hillcrest’s mission advancement coordinator. “Last year, we raised a little over $162,000. This year, we don’t know what to expect.”
Hillcrest usually holds a fundraising gala in conjunction with the lights display, but the pandemic forced organizers to scrap the party. Still, Fidgeon sees an opportunity to raise more money “so that our clients receive the benefits.”
“The hope would be that the only opportunity (to raise money) wouldn’t only be the $10 (admission) at the gate – that we would create other vehicles for people to give to the mission of Hillcrest between now and (Nov. 26),” he said. “It’s important for Hillcrest as an organization.”
Fidgeon said the display is also important for the community, particularly during the pandemic.
“It’s about bringing the community together,” he said. “It’s about bringing individuals and families to an event that comes at a time of year when people are looking for hope, peace and all those things that come with the holiday season. With COVID, people are starved more than ever for something to look forward to.”