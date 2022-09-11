Supporters of Dubuque’s soccer community have raised $500,000 to donate to Dubuque Community Schools if the school board accepts Dubuque Soccer Alliance’s bid to buy the Dubuque Soccer Complex.
Members of Friends of the Dubuque Soccer Complex, which is independent of the alliance, announced Saturday morning that the funds had been secured and would be released to the district through Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque if the complex is sold to the alliance, which has leased the property since 1993.
School board members on Aug. 31 voted, 5-2, to proceed with the sale of the complex to Court One LLC, an Arizona-based company that seeks to build an indoor sports facility at the site.
“For 30 years, we and so many others have contributed blood, sweat, tears, time and treasure to the creation and operation of this spectacular amenity, and it has benefited thousands of youth, their families and the entire community,” said Chris Maiers, a member of the friends group. “We do this to ensure that there are proper facilities dedicated to the growing sport of soccer for the next 30 years and beyond.”
Court One LLC submitted a $1.8 million bid for the soccer complex. Dubuque Soccer Alliance submitted the only other bid, at $1,552,000.
A public hearing on the sale will be held during the school board’s meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at the Forum, 2300 Chaney Road. Maiers said his group will present its offer to district officials at that time.
Ahead of the meeting, the district also received a petition signed by about 600 people urging school board members to reconsider the alliance’s bid or “alternatives that would better secure the future of Dubuque soccer and the (district’s) future needs than selling the soccer complex property to another party for use as a multi-sports complex.”
Maiers said that petition was collected separately from Friends of the Dubuque Soccer Complex.
Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, is a member of the friends group. He said the group is aware the district faces financial difficulties, which have played into board discussions about the complex’s sale.
“We’re trying to do what’s best for this facility but also recognizing that we need to help the Dubuque Community Schools because they have presented an issue and a concern that I think we need to take seriously,” he said.
After the announcement, Dubuque Soccer Alliance President Jeff Ransom said alliance officials appreciate the support from Friends of the Dubuque Soccer Complex, but they “have no part” in the group’s efforts.
“We all have to support whatever happens, and as a board, we have to stay on course with what we’re doing, which is negotiating with Court One in good faith,” he said.
Reached by the Telegraph Herald, School Board President Kate Parks said that while the vote on authorizing the sale of the complex will not happen until after Monday’s hearing, she felt the board is likely to move forward with the sale to Court One.
“I think it’s clear that people have really strong connections to this facility, and we appreciate that, but we’ve outlined a very clear and transparent process in consultation with our attorneys, and we have to stick to that process at this point,” she said.
