Bills that would monitor school curricula and regulate the mention of LGBTQ+ issues in classrooms are among Republican-backed education proposals that are progressing in the Iowa Legislature.
Bills related to curricula and teacher training and others mandating or banning certain lessons have been introduced and advanced in the first weeks of the legislative session. Several echo high-profile, controversial laws passed in other states — especially those related to LGBTQ+ issues.
Many such bills introduced in the Iowa House of Representatives have been co-sponsored by local lawmakers.
Iowa Rep. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, is a new member of the House Education Committee and has co-sponsored the majority of the education policy legislation introduced by Republicans.
He discussed some of them in his first weekly newsletter of the session, in which he wrote that “some of our public schools have now embraced an ideology that they, in fact, own the children and know better than parents.”
“Parents that challenge the indoctrination of their students in anti-American ideology and LGBT objectives that are contrary to their values are increasingly ignored and villainized by a growing number of school districts in Iowa,” he wrote. “I know this because I have received hundreds of emails and spoken to numerous parents frustrated and frightened for the future of their children and their country.”
In an interview with the Telegraph Herald, Bradley said his positions on these policies reflect what he has heard from constituents.
“Parents want to be able to control what their kids are being taught,” he said. “I’m OK with that. My thinking and what I’m hearing from parents is, they want to know what their kids are being taught and want the schools to get back to some of the basics of teaching, instead of all of this woke stuff.”
Regarding LGBTQ+ “indoctrination” of students mentioned in his letter, Bradley said he was referring to events happening in public schools in his district but would not say in which school district.
“I don’t want to get some people in trouble, but there are things some of the teachers have had students do — especially describing sex and things like that,” he said. “I’m OK with sex education, just as long as you’re not promoting any type of lifestyle. That includes all types of lifestyle. I don’t go out and promote myself as a heterosexual in public (for instance).”
Bradley co-sponsored House File 8, which would ban classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity “in kindergarten through third grade or in a manner that is not age-appropriate for students,” and House File 9, which would require schools to inform the parents of a student who requests gender identity transition.
House File 8 is very similar to a Florida law signed last year that bans public schools from instructing students about sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.
In the Iowa Legislature, mostly Democratic lawmakers opposed to the proposed LGBTQ+ instruction ban have been referring to it as “House File 8 for hate.”
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, said “8 and 9 are pretty ugly” shortly after the bills were introduced.
“I just can’t believe this is the most important work we should be doing to make Iowa a better place for all Iowans,” she said.
Iowa Rep. Anne Osmundson, R-Volga, also is a co-sponsor of House Files 8 and 9 but did not provide comment after repeated requests.
Regarding the “anti-American” indoctrination mentioned in his newsletter, Bradley said that had not been a problem at schools in his district.
“But in other districts, it is (a problem),” he said. “We pass laws for the whole state of Iowa. That’s what I’m hearing from other legislators.”
Bradley, Osmundson and Iowa Rep. Craig Johnson, R-Independence, also co-sponsored House File 12, which would require social studies curricula that compares “political ideologies such as communism and totalitarianism, which conflict with the principles of freedom and democracy that are essential to the founding principles of the United States.”
Professional education groups — including Rural School Advocates, Iowa State Education Association and Professional Educators of Iowa — said they preferred the Department of Education review curriculum materials but did not oppose the bill because they thought the lessons it would require already are taught.
Other Republican education bills include one to study how Iowa’s state universities train teachers and one to give parents access to all resources provided to students at school.
Dubuque Community Schools Superintendent Amy Hawkins said her administrators follow all education policy bills and that the bills being considered generally target problems the district doesn’t have with rules that could hamper educators.
“We have conversations about what they look like for us, would we have to make adjustments,” she said. “But we have a great relationship with our parents. They know that if there is ever an issue they want more information on, they can come to us and that we will work together with them. I don’t think our parents are looking for these changes.”
