EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — The East Dubuque public library is hosting online “watch parties” to provide entertainment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
East Dubuque District Library is showing movies on its Facebook page via the “watch party” function each Wednesday.
The movies it already has shown include “Princess Bride,” “Toy Story 4,” “42” and “Hunt for Red October.”
The upcoming movies to be featured are:
- 2 p.m. July 29: “You’ve Got Mail.”
- 7 p.m. Aug. 5: “Ford vs. Ferrari”
- 7 p.m. Aug. 12: “The Martian”
- 7 p.m. Aug. 19: “The King’s Speech”
- 7 p.m. Aug. 26: “Legends of the Fall”