July convictions and deferments in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County for charges of operating while intoxicated. All are first offenses unless otherwise noted. The date listed is the date of arrest.
- Kyle K. Johnson, 34; Aug. 8.
- Willie L.I. Brown Sr., 37; Feb. 22; second
- offense.
- Riley J. Galbraith, 24; April 20; second
- offense.
- Lemond D. Jones Jr., 26; March 19.
- Mackson Lakjohn, 30; May 8.
- Brittany D. Merz, 25; March 14.
- Julie A. Mowbray, 56; March 15.
- Jereau O’Bryant, 37; June 5, 2016.