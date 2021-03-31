Ninth Annual Bunny Hop

WHEN: Saturday, April 3

WHERE: Darlington, Wis.

DETAILS: People can walk or run anywhere they choose. Easter goodie bags will be distributed from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Johnson Public Library drive-thru window, 131 E. Catherine St.

For more information or to post photos to the Bunny Hop event page, visit https://bit.ly/3syBqZd. To order a T-shirt, email amy.prine@cityofdarlington.wi.org.

To make a donation, send a check made out to the City of Darlington to: City of Darlington, c/o Amy Prine, 627 Main St., Darlington, WI 53530