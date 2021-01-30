Police said two teens were arrested Thursday night for shooting a BB gun at homes and vehicles in Dubuque.
Benjamin D. Niehaus, 18, of rural Dubuque, was arrested at 10:17 p.m. Thursday at 2477 John F. Kennedy Road on charges of second-degree criminal mischief, unlawfully carrying certain concealed weapons and discharging/reckless use of a firearm. Court documents state that a 17-year-old boy also was arrested on the same charges, but his name has not been released.
Court documents state that officers received five reports between about 8:30 and 8:50 p.m. Thursday of a BB gun causing damage to residences and vehicles. A total of $1,800 worth of damage was reported.
Police received a description of the possible vehicle of the suspects and used traffic camera footage to locate it, at which point they took in Niehaus and the 17-year-old for questioning.
The 17-year-old told officers that he and Niehaus shot into about 10 residences and three to five vehicles with a BB gun, documents state.
Niehaus told officers that the 17-year-old was driving his car while he shot at snowbanks and stop signs, documents read. He denied shooting any residences or vehicles.